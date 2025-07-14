Christian Horner shares heartfelt farewell note from 10-year-old fan Teddy on the end of his journey at Red Bull

Former Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner shared a touching tribute from a 10-year-old towards the former's F1 career on his social media. The Briton was recently sacked by the Austrian team after the completion of the 2025 British Grand Prix in early July.

The 51-year-old had been an essential part of the Milton Keynes-based outfit from Day 1 and led them to become one of the most decorated teams in F1 history. Although there was no reason given to him or the public about his sacking, there has reportedly been an internal power struggle within the team for over 18 months.

While Christian Horner did have his detractors in the paddock, the Briton enjoyed a loyal fan base amongst the hardcore F1 fans. On his recent Instagram Story, Horner shared a video featuring a 10-year-old fan, Teddy, expressing his thoughts about the former's exit, saying:

"To my hero, Christian Horner. You were the person who inspired me to get into F1 five years ago. You are the person that lighted the fire and gave us victory for 20 years. You went where no one dared to go, making smart choices and very, very smart investments. Never forget what you achieved and what you still can in your future motorsport career.

"Watching the race is my favourite part of the week, especially seeing Red Bull win the constructors' championship and Max win the driver's championship. I will never feel the same watching all the races without knowing you're on the pit wall to give us success. Hearing you cheering on our drivers will always be in my mind, even when I need to concentrate hard in school. You will always remain in our hearts, so never forget that, please. From your biggest 10-year-old fan, Teddy."

After sharing the story, Christian Horner gave a three-word response to his young fan and wrote:

"Thank you Teddy,"

Snippet of a video shared by Horner on his Story...Credits-Instagram

Horner had been part of Red Bull for over 20 years and won a combined 14 titles during that time.

British TV Personality gives his take on Christian Horner's future

British TV Personality Jeremy Clarkson stated that there are chances of Christian Horner joining Alpine in the future, but the former believed that the move would not materialize.

In his column for The Sun, the Briton, who hosted Top Gear and Grand Tour, wrote:

"The clever money is saying he'll go to Alpine, but next year they will have Mercedes engines. Which means Christian would have to work with Silver Arrows boss Toto Wolff. And as those two really don't get on, I can't see that happening."

The other name that has been circulating in the media is Ferrari, given the Italian team's previous approaches to Christian Horner and current team principal Frederic Vasseur's deal expiring at the end of the 2025 season.

