Christian Horner shares his opinion on a future away from Red Bull as rumors of a move to Ferrari or Alpine surface

Red Bull's Christian Horner has dismissed speculation of a move to Alpine or Ferrari in the future. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, ahead of the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix, the Briton stated that he was committed to his role at Red Bull Racing and was focused on the 2026 engine project based at Milton Keynes.

Ad

Horner became the youngest team principal in Formula 1 when he joined Red Bull in 2005 at the age of 31. Since then, he has overseen the team’s rise to the top of the sport, guiding them to seven Drivers’ championships and six Constructors’ titles. Under his leadership, the Austrian team has also launched an ambitious project to become a full works outfit by developing its engine through the Red Bull Powertrains (RBPT) division, set to debut in 2026.

Ad

Trending

Recent speculation has suggested that Horner might be exploring a potential move to Alpine, as he shares a long-standing relationship with Flavio Briatore. The Italian returned to F1 in 2024 and has been Alpine’s team principal following Oliver Oakes’ resignation. With Alpine undergoing restructuring and Frederic Vasseur reportedly under pressure at Ferrari, the Italian media has floated the possibility of two high-profile roles potentially becoming available. Reports suggest that Vasseur might have just three races to prove his worth or face the risk of replacement.

Ad

However, Horner firmly denied plans to leave Red Bull, calling the rumors typical paddock speculation. He reiterated his long-term commitment to the team he has led for over two decades, stressing that exciting developments, particularly the 2026 engine programme, remain a key part of his vision at Milton Keynes. He confirmed that there were no plans to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

When asked by Sky Sports concerning the speculation about his future linking him to Alpine or Ferrari, Horner said:

Ad

“I'm not going anywhere. I'm fully committed to Red Bull. We've got so much good stuff coming through the pipeline. We're on the verge of launching our own engine for 2026, which has been a massive project and undertaking.

"Of course, it's always flattering being associated with other teams, particularly teams like Ferrari, but no, I'm not going anywhere, not even to Alpine. Speculation is rife always in this paddock, but you know I've been here 21 years, and I don't have any intention of being anywhere else.”

Ad

Red Bull addresses the driver situation in case of Max Verstappen's race ban

Christian Horner believed that Red Bull has plenty of options within its driver pool if Max Verstappen were to receive a one-race ban. The Dutchman has 11 penalty points on his license within a 12-month period—one more in Canada could potentially sideline him for the Austrian Grand Prix. Horner emphasized that the team will primarily aim to avoid such a scenario. However, if Verstappen were to be banned, he noted that Red Bull has several drivers available to step in, including Arvid Lindblad.

Ad

The British-Scandinavian driver, Lindblad, received his FIA Super Licence, allowing him to debut in Formula 1 before turning 18. Currently third in the Formula 2 championship, he could be in line for an early F1 debut if Verstappen is forced to sit out.

There has also been recent speculation that Yuki Tsunoda might be under threat due to underperformance in the second seat. The Japanese driver replaced Liam Lawson after the first two races of the season but has managed to score only seven points in 2025. While the 23-year-old has shown more promise than the New Zealand-born Lawson, the tightly packed grid continues to highlight the gap between him and his four-time world champion teammate.

Ad

According to speculation, Tsunoda could potentially be replaced by Isack Hadjar shortly. Horner suggested that the team would address the situation when it arose, and deflected from answering the question. When asked about Verstappen’s potential race ban and the replacement if it were to occur, the Red Bull team principal said:

“Arvid Lindblad is at the very beginning of his journey in Formula 1, having been granted that license. First of all, [Max receiving a ban is] a situation that we want to desperately try and avoid. And should it come, we’ve got enough drivers to draw upon from the pool of Red Bull drivers.”

Ad

Asked if Hadjar could potentially replace Tsunoda at Red Bull, Horner said:

“We would deal with it if it happened.”

Max Verstappen has scored 137 points for the team this season, while Tsunoda contributed seven points in seven races, in addition to the three points he scored for Racing Bulls in the first two rounds. The former world champions sit fourth in the Constructors’ championship with 144 points. They are 15 points behind Mercedes in third and trail Ferrari by 21 points. However, the gap to reigning champions McLaren is substantial, 221 points.

Given their ongoing struggles with the RB21’s performance and 15 remaining races, a second-place finish in the Constructors’ standings appears to be Red Bull’s most realistic target for the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More