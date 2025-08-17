Christian Horner spotted out for the first time since being axed by Red Bull

Red Bull Racing’s former Team Principal, Christian Horner, was sacked by the team just a couple of days after the British Grand Prix. The 51-year-old has since then kept a low profile but was recently spotted out for the first time with his family.

Horner had been Red Bull’s Team Principal since the team was founded in 2005. However, soon after the British GP, the news of Horner being sacked by the Milton Keynes-based team came out on July 9, 2025. The British executive was sacked with immediate effect as Laurent Mekies took over his role.

Christian Horner took to Red Bull’s Milton Keynes factory hours after he was informed about the sacking and said his final goodbyes to the team members. The F1 race at Silverstone was Horner's last public appearance. The last post on the Briton's Instagram profile is about his tenure at Red Bull Racing.

