Christian Horner talks about how impressive Daniel Ricciardo's performance was in the car

Red Bull's team boss was thoroughly impressed by Daniel Ricciardo's performance in the RB19 at the recent tire test in Silverstone.

The Australian's laptimes were reportedly within a second of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, earning him a drive at AlphaTauri for the remainder of the season.

Ricciardo has been out of an F1 car for a long time now, having moved back to Red Bull after an unsuccessful two-year stint with McLaren.

Despite his lack of practice, the Australian was able to deliver lap times that thoroughly impressed Christian Horner and Co.

Speaking about Daniel Ricciardo's performance at Silverstone, Horner told the F1 Nation podcast:

"What impressed me the most. I went up to have a look at the test - bare in mind that he hasn't driven this car, hasn't driven in a car for several months - within his third or fourth lap he was down to a time that was within a second of what our drivers were achieving."

He continued:

"On his first proper run on tyres that were comparable, you could see his confidence was growing and growing. On that first lap - what was probably his seventh lap of the day - would have put him on the front row of the grid."

Daniel Ricciardo claims he was always ready to step in for Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez if needed

mic @ricciardaniel ITS A DANIEL RICCIARDO RACE WEEK

Daniel Ricciardo claims he was 'always ready' to step in for Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez if he had to in 2023. The Australian did find a way to drive the RB19, earning him a drive at AlphaTauri for the remainder of the season.

Ricciardo will replace Nyck de Vries come Hungary, following the Dutchman's poor form against Yuki Tsunoda.

While the eight-time GP winner was brought on as a third driver for Red Bull in 2023, he claims he was always ready to take Max Verstappen's or Sergio Perez's place if needed.

As quoted by GPBlog, Daniel Ricciardo said:

"In recent years, of course, I've been part of Red Bull Racing, apart from the little break, but I've been part of the Red Bull family for so long that I know these things can happen."

He added:

"Of course I was also ready for Max or Checo if they became unwell or ill. I was always ready and it's an unpredictable sport, so I think I always had to be ready."

It will be interesting to watch Ricciardo go head-to-head with Tsunoda this weekend in Hungary.