Christian Horner: We do not believe that we will break the F1 budget cap in 2022

After being held guilty of breaching the 2021 F1 budget cap, Red Bull is confident that it won't happen to them in 2022 with the $140 million cost cap.

Team Principal Christian Horner told the media that they will not be a victim of breaking the cost cap this year around. He also mentioned that he does not understand the penalty system that the FIA reflected with a 10% fine on them for a 0.3% breach. Horner said:

"We do not believe that we will break the cap in 2022, but these penalties set a precedent for the future. So if you get 10% for 0.3% breach, what is the 5% Breach going to look like?"

Red Bull and Aston Martin were found to be guilty of breaching the cost cap of $145 million in the 2021 season when Max Verstappen won his maiden F1 World Drivers' Championship.

After weeks of speculation, it was announced that the Austrian team was charged with a $7 million fine and limitations in aerodynamic testing of the car for 2023 (10% reduction of wind tunnel time).

The FIA also set new rules for the F1 budget cap on how the teams would approach car development. Helmut Marko, the team's advisor, is unsatisfied with the decision. He feels that the budget cap 'hasn't changed anything'. Marko said:

"So far, the budget cap has not changed anything at all. Why should it be different in the future? You simply have to develop better."

Red Bull estimate multiple teams will breach the cost cap in the 2022 F1

Although they are confident in themselves, the Milton Keynes-based team feels that as many as six teams will be held for breaching the cost cap at the end of the season due to the energy prices. Team Principal Christian Horner said:

"The danger for 2022 is that there could be six teams in breach of the cap. Energy prices have been exponential."

They were one of the teams (along with Mercedes and Ferrari) who put thought into extra allowances to be made in F1's budget cap, given the inflation in energy costs.

Both Helmut Marko and Christian Horner told the media that more teams breaching the cost cap is inevitable this year because of inflation. However, they still believe that Red Bull is on the safer side.

