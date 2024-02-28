Christian Horner will reportedly not attend F1 Team Principal’s press conference ahead of the 2024 Bahrain GP opener

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner will reportedly not be attending the first press conference before the 2024 Bahrain GP.

According to F1 journalist Jeppe Olesen, the 2024 Bahrain GP team principal press conference on Thursday (February 29) will only feature Frederic Vasseur, Zak Brown, Toto Wolff, and Laurent Mekies.

Olesen further added that for at least the last 10 years, the first press conference of the season has always included the team principal of the defending champions. If Horner does not attend the press conference on Thursday, that streak will break.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Christian Horner was recently accused of inappropriate and controlling behavior by a female employee at Red Bull. After the complaints reached the team's parent company, they immediately initiated an internal investigation against the Brit. They recruited a specialist barrister to lead the case.

It is being reported that Red Bull has reached a conclusion on the investigation and will announce their decision publicly before the 2024 Bahrain GP.

Horner was present during the 2024 F1 pre-season testing. Despite all the internal turmoil, the defending world champions continued to show excellent pace during the test sessions. Max Verstappen topped the timing sheets on day one, while Sergio Perez finished second on day two. It is confirmed that Horner will also be present at the 2024 Bahrain GP.

Christian Horner denies allegations against him but is willing to cooperate in the investigation ahead of 2024 Bahrain GP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner fully denies allegations made against him but promised cooperation during the investigation.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Red Bull's 2024 car launch, Horner stated that his work has not changed after the allegations and investigation. While he denies the accusations, he understands the process and hopes it concludes as quickly as possible.

"No. It's business as usual. There obviously is a process. Obviously, I fully deny any accusations that have been made against me but of course I'll work with that process, which I hope is concluded in the near future," he said.

Christian Horner is currently the longest-running team principal of an F1 team, having led the Austrian-British team since 2005. During that time, they have won six constructors' world championships.