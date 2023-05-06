'Classic CL16 moment': F1 fans react after Charles Leclerc has a shunt at the 2023 Miami GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc’s crash during the second practice session at the 2023 F1 Miami GP on Friday has created quite the stir on social media.

The Monagasque did not have the best of starts to the Miami GP weekend. While driving in the FP2 session, Leclerc accidentally went off-track at turn 8 and crashed into the barriers. As he was taking the turn, he went off the racing line and immediately lost grip. Although he was okay, the front of his SF-23 was completely ruined.

Throughout the practice sessions, teams and drivers have been struggling with low grip on the track.

The official F1 Twitter account posted a clip of Charles Leclerc's crash.

Reacting to the clip, most fans were not surprised by the Monagasque's error, and highlighted his history of similar crashes. They criticized Leclerc and stated how it was classic of him to make this kind of mistake.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

V. @azrielsadvocate @F1 he is just using all his bad luck today @F1 he is just using all his bad luck today

dystainak @dystainak @F1 I've been trying to defend Charles against his crash image but it's been tough this past week @F1 I've been trying to defend Charles against his crash image but it's been tough this past week

On the other hand, some fans criticized the Miami track and the low grip it had. Despite the track being recently refurbished, it was still quite slippery, apart from the racing line.

They also supported Charles Leclerc and stated how drivers try to find the limit during these practice sessions and get to know how their car behaves on different tracks.

Here are some reactions:

Endr1t @Endr1t @F1 This is the worst track ever built. Why would you build something like this in that climate? @F1 This is the worst track ever built. Why would you build something like this in that climate?

Szenzo🇪🇪👌 @Szenzo88 @F1 It is what it is. Thats what free practice is for. Finding the limit @F1 It is what it is. Thats what free practice is for. Finding the limit

Charles Leclerc believes Fred Vasseur can make Ferrari world champion

Charles Leclerc believes that Ferrari's new team principal, Frederic Vasseur, can lead the team to world championships in the future. Vasseur joined the Italian team after Mattia Binotto left after the end of the 2022 F1 season.

While speaking to AS.com, Leclerc explained how he does not compare Vasseur to Jean Todt or himself to Michael Schumacher. However, the Monagasque believes that the new team boss can help him win a world championship and lead Ferrari back to the top. He said:

"I don't want to compare Fréd with Jean Todt, or me with Michael Schumacher, because it wouldn't be correct. But that's what we want to achieve with Fréd. Do I think that with Fréd I will be able to win a World Cup? I sincerely feel that he is the right person to bring Ferrari back to front."

Amid the rumors surrounding his departure from Ferrari, Charles Leclerc recently asserted that he is completely committed to the Scuderia and wants to be a world champion with the team.

