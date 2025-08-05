“Clown show”: Fans react as Ferrari diagnose issues Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc got severely affected by

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton had two disappointing weekends in a row, whereas his teammate Charles Leclerc suffered with issues in the second half of the Hungarian GP. Reports suggest that Ferrari is now diagnosing the issues that led to the troubles, as fans come out and react to the same.Charles Leclerc was furious with his team after the second pitstop at Hungaroring, explaining how the car was undrivable, that he'd not finish on the podium, and a cryptic message about the issue. After the race, when the Monegasque was asked about the issue, he revealed it was something to do with the chassis, but was secretive about the exact issue.George Russell, who followed Leclerc for a while during the final stint, revealed after the race that Ferrari probably ran higher tire pressure for the final stint to reduce the planking wear, an issue that led to a disqualification in China earlier this year.The new rear suspension was brought to resolve this issue, where Ferrari cannot run the car at the optimal ride height. Although it has improved the performance, the issue reportedly remains. Lewis Hamilton’s race would've also been affected by the same issue. Corriere Della Sera suggests that Ferrari is now diagnosing the issues at the factory.Amid this, the fans came out and reacted to the reports of excessive plank wear leading to Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton's drop in performance.“Clown show here 😂,” commented a userAnother mentioned, “What have they actually been doing all these months”“So we have just wasted all them resources on the new rear suspension, for it to solve absolutely nothing,” wrote a userThe fans were dismayed by Ferrari's development of a new suspension to address the ride height issue, yet the problem persists.“Unbelievable for a billion dollar company , almost unforgivable. How people still have there job is anyone’s guess,” commented a user“All that development wasted, write the szn off already,” wrote anotherA user mentioned, “those little mistakes are affecting the performance.”Lewis Hamilton was downbeat after the Hungarian GP, as he called himself “useless” after qualifying, and was visibly frustrated during the post-race interview.Lewis Hamilton's miserable form since Ferrari introduced the new rear suspensionLewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc tested the new Ferrari rear suspension at the Mugello test, a week before the Belgian GP. The upgrades were brought to Spa Francorchamps as the seven-time F1 champion struggled with them. Hamilton spun around in SQ1 after locking the rear tires courtesy of the new rear brakes and was eliminated in Q1.The race result was better for Ferrari as Hamilton made up 11 positions, whereas Charles Leclerc finished on the podium. At the very next race weekend at Hungaroring, Lewis Hamilton again failed to make the Q3, whereas his teammate took the pole position.Leclerc maintained his lead on Lap 1 and led in the first stint. However, his pace massively dropped off in the final stint, as the Monegasque dropped out of the podium positions and finished P4. Hamilton, on the other hand, finished P12, a lap down on the leaders.