"Herta's talent isn't the issue here but rather his nationality more"- Fans react to Alexander Rossi's remarks about Colton Herta's F1 chances

Alexander Rossi, the IndyCar driver for Andretti Autosport, believes that Colton Herta has the talent and deserves to get an F1 seat. He penned down a note on Twitter in which he blasted the F1's super license system.

AlphaTauri and Herta were in talks to get the American a seat in the team for the 2023 season as he is a talented driver. The team tried hard to get him a super license (a special license required to drive in Formula 1), but it was too tough for him due to the current regulations. As per current reports, Red Bull gave up on Colton Herta's super license, and his entry into the sport looks unlikely.

Rossi believes that there should be changes made to the system so that a talented driver like Herta doesn't face circumstances like this.

"We all agree Colton has the talent and capability to be in F1. That's also great and he should get that opportunity if it's offered to him. Period."

There have been mixed reactions from the fans about this. Many believe that Herta does deserve to be in a F1 team, but at the same time some believe that the rules should not be changed for anybody. Here are some of the reactions.

Michjoy @MrMichjoy @autosport **We all agree Colton has the talent and capability to be in F1. That's also great and he should get that opportunity if it's offered to him. Period** Herta's talent isn't the issue here but rather his nationality more so since the US has military bases all over Europe

Michjoy @MrMichjoy @autosport **Writing that he was "so sick and tired of this back and forth" regarding the superlicence system, Rossi said** Hmm... It seems Rossi is still harbouring bitterness as his F1 career didn't pan out as he dreamt

Michjoy @MrMichjoy @autosport **The whole premise of it was to stop people from buying their way into F1 and allowing talent to be the motivating factor. That's great.** Well seeing as pay drivers can pay their way into F1 just goes to show the license system is flawed

Michjoy @MrMichjoy @autosport **Ultimately these past decisions, whether out of greed or necessity, is what cost Colton the opportunity to make the decision for himself as to if he wanted to alter career paths and race in F1** I mean show me anyone that doesn't want a career in F1 & I will show you Masi

Rossi believes Colton Herta is a victim of "money greed" in F1

Rossi agrees with the application of a super license in the sport. But he believes that a lot of things are regulated because of money-grubbing. Due to this, talented drivers like Colton Herta do not get a chance to showcase themselves. He believes that all this difficulty defeats the purpose of the super license.

"The whole premise of it was to stop people from buying their way into F1 and allowing talent to be the motivating factor. That's great,"

"Motorsport still remains as the most high profile sport in the world where money can outweigh talent."

Amanda @Amanda_kisses @autosport So a Minimum 2 Million per year for a F2 Seat isn't Greed??? 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ By the way, Drivers NOT Team Academies Pay for it, by Family & Sponsorship…

He is disappointed with the sport becoming so business-minded that drivers are only kept in the teams due to their "financial backing." According to him, what matters more is that a talented driver like Colton lost the opportunity to step into F1. Whether the reason is greed or necessity, it doesn't matter.

Current speculation has revealed that Formula E driver Nyck De Vries will take his place in AlphaTauri in the upcoming season. The Dutch driver recently made his F1 debut with Williams at the Italian Grand Prix, showcasing an amazing sense of talent.

