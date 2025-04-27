Colton Herta snubbed as F1 veteran picks surprise contender as Sergio Perez's teammate for Cadillac 

Former F1 driver, Juan Pablo Montoya, deemed Sergio Perez, as the strongest contender for the Cadillac seat in 2026. However, he believes the team should opt for Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu as Perez's teammate instead of IndyCar driver Colton Herta, citing adjustment issues.

Cadillac, mentored by former F1 champion Mario Andretti, is set to make its F1 debut in 2026. The General Motors-backed team, however, is yet to declare their drivers lineup for the upcoming season.

Perez, who was let go by Red Bull last year, is reportedly leading the race to return with Cadillac next year. However, as far as the second seat is concerned, IndyCar driver Colton Herta's name also appeared in the rumor mill.

But former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has suggested Cadillac choose Ferrari's reserve driver Zhou Guanyu for the second seat. He argued that Zhou is accustomed to driving Ferrari engines and that will help in a smooth transition as Cadillac cracked a deal with Ferrari to supply them engines until 2029.

Talking to Instant Casino, Montoya said,

"I think Sergio Perez would be a great fit for Cadillac, and I bet you money the next guy might be Zhou Guanyu. They would be a perfect fit. Guanyu is the Ferrari reserve. So, he’ll be driving, developing, and working. He’ll know everything about Ferrari, and they’re going with a Ferrari engine."

Not only that, Montoya advised Cadillac to steer clear of IndyCar driver Colton Herta, as a sudden switch to F1 might not suit Herta.

“People say Cadillac should get an American. I think it would be crazy if Colton Herta decided to come to F1. For speed, I think Herta has enough speed. But understanding going from IndyCar to this is such a different change. The shock alone of moving to Europe and a different culture would be so big that I think it would screw with his head. If he did do it, the chances of surviving and prospering in it would be very slim."

Cadillac will enter F1 as the 11th team in 2026, and they have a wide pool of options to choose from.

Cadillac team boss addresses rumors of strong interest in Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez at F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

Ex-Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is reportedly on Cadillac's list for the upcoming season. The Mexican driver has over a decade of experience in Formula 1 but took a sabbatical in 2025 after Red Bull sacked him.

Meanwhile, amid rumors of Cadillac holding advanced talks with Perez, team principal Graeme Lowdon has broken his silence. Talking to Speed City Broadcasting, he said:

“We are either planning or have spoken to seven or eight drivers. It would be no surprise that anybody who has recent Formula 1 experience would be included in that list. Any discussions are very preliminary. We are trying to get to know what people’s interest levels are and what their motivations are. We are certainly not in advanced discussion with any driver.”

Earlier, Cadillac's advisor Mario Andretti said that he sees Sergio Perez as a potential option due to his experience and past success with Red Bull. Apart from Perez, Mercedes' reserve driver Valtteri Bottas is also reportedly in the mix.

