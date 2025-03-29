Sergio Perez in contention for a spectacular return to racing in Formula 1 as paddock veteran confirms preference 

Former F1 world champion Mario Andretti has mentioned that former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is in contention for the Cadillac drive in the 2026 season. The American team would make its debut on the F1 grid in the 2026 season as the 11th team after their proposal was accepted by FIA, FOM, and all 10 teams in the sport.

Since the announcement, many names have been thrown in the hat for the two seats on the new team, as F1 enters new engine regulations from the 2026 season.

Speaking with ESPN, the 1978 world champion confirmed that Sergio Perez racing for the Cadillac F1 team was an 'option,' saying:

“It’s an option. It could be an option. Of course.”

Although the Italian-American racing legend did not reveal the names in contention for the race seat, he claimed:

"I think it's very important that we keep this between us until a final decision is made. There are a lot of them in the United States, you know, but because of licensing and everything else, there definitely aren't too many options."

"But the second driver, the second seat, will definitely be an experienced driver who might be available. And we all know that the selection in that regard is quite clear. There may be three drivers to choose from. Three drivers, realistically, to choose from. And I'm not going to tell you which ones," he added.

Sergio Perez is currently on a sabbatical from F1 after he was dropped from the Red Bull team at the end of the 2024 season, despite signing a multi-year deal in the same year. The Mexican had struggled with his performances and was ultimately let go by the Milton-Keynes outfit in favor of Liam Lawson.

Sergio Perez provides information regarding his future

In January this year, former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez said he would think about his future after the midway point of the 2025 season, as he believed it was "too soon" for him to give an affirmative answer.

Speaking with F1.com, the six-time F1 race winner said:

"I’m in an incredible, dreamy position, which I didn’t even realize I was in, so if you ask me now, I don’t know. I’m very happy with my life and very excited about what’s ahead."

He added:

"For sure, if I receive a good, interesting project, then I’ll definitely consider it and think about it. It will all come in its own time. In the next six months, I’ll make a decision on what I want for the next step of my career.”

Sergio Perez initially made his debut on the grid in 2011 with Sauber and raced for teams like McLaren, Racing Point, and Red Bull in his over a decade-long tenure in the sport.

