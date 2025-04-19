"Come on Lewis Hamilton fans say with me - They Sabotaged Lewis's car!": Fans react to the Ferrari driver's downbeat team radio

Lewis Hamilton was disappointed with his loss of time across three sectors of the Jeddah circuit during the FP3 session of the Saudi Arabian GP. However, fans had strong opinions on the downbeat radio message, which they shared through comments.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, is struggling to overcome the transition phase with Scuderia Ferrari this year. The Ferrari car's design, setups, and aerodynamics are largely different from what he used to drive at Mercedes, which is taking him longer to adjust to.

Meanwhile, during the FP3 session of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Hamilton was significantly slower compared to his rivals. When he asked his race engineer to update him on his deficit per section, the reply left Hamilton stunned, as he was losing seven tenths in the first sector and four tenths in the second one.

"7 tenths first sector, 4 tenths second sector, and we aborted last sector," Hamilton's race engineer said.

"Jeez," the British driver replied back.

Meanwhile, the downbeat radio message left fans confused, and they responded with strong comments.

"Common Lewis fans say with me—they sabotaged Lewis's car," a fan said.

"His time is up. This sounds like Ricciardo at the end," another fan commented.

"Are we about to witness a hall of shame performance? I hope not," a user said.

A fan also asked Hamilton to vacate his seat.

"When Ricciardo did this, he was abused. Time for Lewis and Fernando to vacate the sport!" a user opined.

"Went to Ferrari because of the red car gimmick, and now he's facing the consequences," said another fan.

"He literally got pole and won a sprint this season, so I’m so confused at what’s happened," a fan said through a comment.

In the FP3 session, Hamilton finished P12, over a second slower than McLaren's Lando Norris, who topped the charts.

Lewis Hamilton lowers goal for Saudi Arabian GP

During the Friday free practice sessions in Jeddah, Lewis Hamilton failed to finish in the top five as he struggled to manage tires. Moreover, after the session, the British driver looked dejected as he shared an ordinary goal for himself for the rest of the weekend.

Talking to the media on Friday, he said,

"For me, I’m just seeing if I can get in the top 10 at the moment.”

Hamilton added that his tires didn't work on Friday, leading to underwhelming results.

“I think getting the tires working today was the issue from our side. It’s nothing to do with the team; it’s just we were struggling to get the tires working," he added.

Lewis Hamilton hasn't won a single podium this year, except for the sprint race win in China. His confidence appears low for the Saudi Arabian GP.

