"Congratulations on the first podium - Your Mercedes Team": Nico Hulkenberg sent a surprise gift by the German team

Nico Hulkenberg was given a special gift by the Mercedes AMG F1 team after he claimed his first F1 podium at the British Grand Prix. The German driver ended a podium-less streak of 238 races with his third-place finish at Silverstone.

The story of Hulkenberg claiming his first F1 podium was almost as big as Lando Norris claiming his first win at his home Grand Prix. The Sauber team certainly celebrated it like a race victory as well.

Hulkenberg was also cheered on by the McLaren engineers who were standing in parc ferme after the race. The Mercedes team also sent the 37-year-old a gift package, which included two champagne bottles. This further highlighted how happy the whole F1 paddock was to see Hulkenberg claim his first podium.

"Congratulations on the first podium - Your Mercedes Team," read the package, in German.

Hulkenberg drove an impressive race, and made the right tire choice at the right time. A perfectly timed first pit stop meant he was running in P5, and was then promoted to P4 as Max Verstappen spun out during the restart.

The Sauber man then quickly closed the gap to Lance Stroll in P3, who was also on a brilliant tire strategy. But Hulkenberg was able to overtake him with the help of DRS, to enter the final podium position.

Hulkenberg also survived a late challenge from a fast approaching Lewis Hamilton, who was looking inevitable to come through. But the Briton's intermediate tires gave up, meaning Hulkenberg was safe. He also pitted for slicks towards the end of the race, just a lap after Hamilton.

Hulkenberg's podium finish ended two streaks, as Hamilton was denied a 13th consecutive podium at Silverstone.

Nico Hulkenberg reacts to denying Lewis Hamilton another podium at the British GP

Nico Hulkenberg after the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Nico Hulkenberg jokingly apologized to the British fans for denying Lewis Hamilton another podium at the British GP. The veteran claimed that it was finally his time to enjoy the champagne at Silverstone.

During the post-race interview, Hulkenberg explained that he knew Hamilton would give it everything in front of his home crowd.

"I was thinking that he's going to give it his all here, in front of his home crowd and I was like, 'sorry guys, but it's also my day'. I got to stick my neck out," said Hulkenberg.

"Super happy. And thank you very much for the great energy and support here every year."

Nico Hulkenberg's first ever podium finish also ended a 13-year drought on the podium for Sauber. The team, which has already begun its transition into Audi for 2026, is looking much quicker in 2025 than many fans and experts expected. The Swiss team, now led by Jonathan Wheatley and Mattia Binotto, looks to have stumbled onto a strong driver lineup as well.

