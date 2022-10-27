George Russell has admitted his fault in the first-corner collision with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz at the US GP in Austin last weeked.

Russell started the race in P4, while Sainz was in pole. While Sainz did not have a good start and was jumped immediately by fellow front-row driver Max Verstappen, Russell ended up hitting the back of Sainz, damaging his car.

As a result, Sainz had to retire from the race, while Russell was given a five-second penalty. Following the race, the Mercedes driver had no qualms admitting his mistake. He said, as per RacingNews365.com:

"When I was attacking Turn 1, and I saw (Sainz) was on the outside of Max, I was expecting him to try and hold it around the outside of him. As soon as I recognised he was trying to cut back underneath Max, I'd already committed to my braking zone, and contact was inevitable. If he was holding it around the outside of Max, for sure, I would have been fine, as I was battling with Lewis (Hamilton), not with those cars ahead."

Russell added:

"As soon as you slow it down as a driver and try and cut underneath, it was difficult (for me to react). So as I said, I hold my hands up to that, but as a driver, you need to be aware of the possibilities of cars ahead (doing that). (There's not) a lot more to say."

Russell ended the race in fifth.

George Russell reflects on the 'worst Sunday of the year'

George Russell did not have a great race as he struggled for pace compared to his teammate.

While Lewis Hamilton would fight for the win and fall short to finish second, Russell finished outside the podium places. Looking back at the race, Russell said:

"We didn't think there was much damage, but I've got to say it was probably the worst Sunday of my year today. I was nowhere with regards to the pace, so I'm hoping that when we look at the car, there might be a bit more damage than we first expected. As soon as I recognised I was out of striking distance of Checo, and Charles (Leclerc), it was a matter of bringing the car home because we were struggling to keep on the black stuff today."

He added:

"It was just a bit all over the place. The balance was inconsistent through the stint and through the lap. The only strange thing was that my middle stint was relatively competitive when I was hooked up behind Checo and Charles. I was right on the back of them and within DRS (Drag Reduction System) range from a number laps, so that's obviously the odd one out as in the first and last stints, I was nowhere."

After a disappointing weekend in Austin, the Mercedes driver has seen his advantage over Hamilton slashed to just 20 points with three races to go.

