Controversial Ferrari senior member to depart after a decade of association as team continues restructuring: Reports

Ferrari senior Inaki Rueda will reportedly be leaving the Italian giants ahead of the 2024 F1 season. He was the team's chief strategist from 2015 to 2021, after which he was promoted to the post of sporting director.

Italian media house Corriere dello Sport has reported that the 45-year-old, despite making loads of controversial strategy decisions, is leaving Ferrari on excellent terms. At the start of the 2023 F1 season, he was replaced by Ravin Jain for the post of the sporting director in the Maranello-based outfit.

Rueda will be one of many who have now left the Prancing Horse in recent history. This is part of a major restructuring that is currently underway for the sport's most successful team.

While most of Inaki Rueda's strategy calls were great, he has also been under a lot of criticism for making questionable race decisions during his time at Ferrari. He came under fire for keeping Charles Leclerc out on worn-out tires in the latter stages of the 2022 British GP and for doing the same to Kimi Raikkonen in the 2018 F1 Chinese GP.

In the 2022 F1 season, the team made many blunders, which cost Charles Leclerc a chance to potentially win his first World Championship. Since Rueda was at the helm of strategies, many fans placed the blame on him.

Carlos Sainz believes strategy mistakes are not Ferrari's prime issue

Carlos Sainz recently claimed that Ferrari's main issue isn't their strategy calls, even though many in the F1 community feel otherwise. He pointed at Mercedes and Red Bull, saying that other top teams also make strategic mistakes.

"Over the 22 races, Mercedes and Red Bull also made strategic mistakes," Motorsport-Total quoted him as saying. "If we made more mistakes, then maybe there is still something to optimise. But it is a long way from being our Achilles heel."

The Italian team ended the 2023 F1 season with 406 points, securing third place in the constructors' championship.