Could Carlos Sainz join Mercedes F1 team? Possibilities explored

The ground-breaking announcement that Lewis Hamilton would replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025 not only shook the F1 fanbase but the entire motorsport universe. The Spaniard was unable to strike a deal with the Prancing Horse beyond 2024, while the team acted quickly and signed one of the most talented drivers in F1 history.

Since Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari in 2025 is now confirmed, Carlos Sainz needs to find a seat to continue racing in F1. One of the very obvious future options is Mercedes itself.

The Silver Arrows will have a vacant seat alongside George Russell in 2025, which Sainz could fill. He is a capable driver with two race wins under his belt. He was also the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in 2023, a big achievement considering how dominant the Austrian-British team was.

Toto Wolff and others from the management now have a full year to analyze Sainz and see whether he fits into the team or not.

It will also be interesting to watch George Russell and Carlos Sainz team up if the latter does join Mercedes. Both are yet to win their maiden World Championship and will be eager to get their hands on one. This could give rise to an intra-team rivalry if they race in a championship-worthy machine.

Though he has been linked with Sauber and Audi in the past, the recent chain of events makes him a valid candidate for Mercedes. As of now, Carlos Sainz's future after 2024 is uncertain.

Carlos Sainz on leaving Ferrari and his future in F1

Lewis Hamilton's jaw-dropping move to Ferrari in 2025 means that Carlos Sainz will be leaving the Italian giants after the upcoming 2024 season.

In an official statement, the Spaniard announced his departure from the team and thanked Ferrari's massive fanbase. He added that he would announce his future venture soon.

“Following today’s news, Scuderia Ferrari and myself will part ways at the end of 2024. We still have a long season ahead of us and like always, I will give my absolute best for the team and for the Tifosi around the world. News about my future will be announced in due course,” he wrote in a social media post.

As of now, Sainz has many doors open, with Mercedes having a vacant seat, Audi looking to hire new drivers for 2026, and even Aston Martin if Fernando Alonso plans to jump ship.