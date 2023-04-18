"Could get the odd win": Ferrari's prospects for the 2023 F1 season do not look as bright

F1 pundit Peter Windsor mentioned that he does not see Ferrari winning consistently throughout the 2023 season.

The Italian team have had a rough start to the season as they have accumulated just 26 points from the first three races. They are currently fourth in the constructor's championship and are yet to finish on a podium or grab a pole position. However, there is always the possibility that they might notch up a couple of wins in a chaotic race.

During his Live Stream on YouTube, Windsor said:

"No, I don't see a systemic Ferrari P1 in 2023 but you might what is described as a lucky win. Lucky is not really the correct word but taking advantage of the splintering of the opposition to come through and win. Yeah, that could definitely happen and probably will happen."

"But I don't see Ferrari bridging the gap in a really consistent and conclusive way to Red Bull. They might to Aston Martin but not to Red Bull. They're gonna have to sacrifice one or the other, top speed or downforce. I'd suspect they will go in the downforce direction because there are more slow corners than fast corners in F1. So, might be strong podium finishes and could get the odd win."

"Ferrari needs a technical revolution" - Former Red Bull driver

Former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat mentioned that Ferrari needs to follow the path of teams like Aston Martin and get the best engineers. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Russian said:

"I thought it would go differently for them, given the good car they had in 2022. Given the way it is, I would say that it will be difficult for them to bounce back in the short term. Ferrari needs a technical revolution. The team has a new boss but perhaps they should have hired engineers from other teams. They should have done exactly what Red Bull did with Mercedes or Aston Martin did with Red Bull."

However, he stated that it would be difficult for any team to challenge Red Bull this season, adding:

"Sergio Perez has a chance but it is minimal. Everyone on the team definitely works for Verstappen. As for the constructors' championship, I have no doubt that it will go to Red Bull."

It will be interesting to see if the Prancing Horses can manage to finish second and behind Red Bull this year as well.

