"Could’ve stayed home, and McLaren still would’ve won that race"- F1 world reacts to Daniel Ricciardo's possible stay with Zack Brown and company in 2023

Daniel Ricciardo might be getting another year in F1 as a McLaren driver, as per McClaren's Chief Executive Officer Zak Brown.

Talking about the Daniel Ricciardo situation, Brown said that the team would do whatever is possible to help Ricciardo get comfortable with the car. They want him to match the level of the other McLaren driver Lando Norris, though.

"We're going to do whatever it takes for him. We know he can win us races. But what we ask of him is clear: that he drives at Lando's level," said Brown.

The statements have not gone down well with fans, as they feel Ricciardo doesn't warrant a further extension on his current contract, based on his performances. These are some of the interesting reactions on Twitter.

"Norris was in 2nd. Ricciardo could’ve stayed home, and McLaren still would’ve won that race."

"Friendly reminder that mclaren lost third place in the championship because of ricciardo"

"While i don't disagree Ricciardo needs to improve Zak better focus on the team building a car at McLaren's level. That should be the priority now."

"Reports that Ricciardo will be at McLaren in 2023. I like him, but this year has been a combination of his driving style not working with the car, Norris being ridiculously good, and Daniel looking a bit broken inside. This is the vote of confidence I didn't think he'd get. #F1"

"He never categorically states Daniel will be with McLaren in F1" - Will Buxton on Zak Brown's comments about keeping Daniel Ricciardo at McClaren

Meanwhile, British Formula One digital presenter Will Buxton has added another layer of intrigue into the Ricciardo saga. He said that Brown has not specifically mentioned that Ricciardo will be driving a McLaren in F1. It could be possible that the team is looking for an IndyCar move for the Australian.

Buxton tweeted:

"What's most interesting is the precise wording of what Zak is saying. For while he insists Daniel will still be with McLaren in 2023, and they want to give him a winning car, he never categorically states Daniel will be with McLaren in F1. And their only winning car is in Indy."

Many F1 fans welcomed the idea of moving Ricciardo to IndyCar while some even suggested a possible Formula E move for the Australian.

"I’d love to see Danny Ric in an indycar. I think it could be a great breath of fresh air for his career and selfishly I’d love to see him tear up the streets of toronto"

"A part of me wants to see Daniel driving the McLaren FE car next year, but given Daniel's performances this year, how Zak phrased it, and the fact that Daniel seemingly loves the US and would fit perfectly in Indy, an ASMP move seems like a very realistic option for him"

The Australian's life at McLaren has not been the best. While there is certainly intrgue over his future, we might be seeing him in F1 for the last time this season.

