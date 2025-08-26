“Couldn’t you sign Daniel Ricciardo?”: Fans react as Cadillac announce Valtteri Bottas-Sergio Perez lineup

Finnish F1 star Valtteri Bottas and former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez were announced by Cadillac F1 as their driver lineup for the 2026 F1 season. The two drivers were rumored to have signed deals with the American team, and Cadillac came out on August 26, 2025, and confirmed the same. The F1 fans took to social media platforms and reacted to the signing.Cadillac F1’s final bid to enter the pinnacle of motorsports was approved by the FIA and the Formula One Management earlier this year. Soon after, the question around the American team's driver lineup started circling the paddock.With Cadillac coming under the TWG Motorsports Umbrella, and Andretti Global falling under the same, IndyCar star Colton Herta was rumored as a possible signing. However, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez soon became the favorites to sign for the newest F1 team.Rumors of Sergio Perez, who was sacked by Red Bull after the 2024 season, and Valtteri Bottas, who joined Mercedes as a reserve driver for 2025, joining Cadillac have been making rounds in the paddock for months. Recent reports suggested that the duo has signed contracts and that the announcement is imminent.Cadillac F1 came out on August 26, a couple of days ahead of the Dutch GP, and confirmed the Finnish and Mexican drivers as their driver pairing.However, some fans were not happy with the American team's driver signing as they took to X and expressed their concerns.“Couldn’t you sign Daniel Ric instead of this 2 bums?” commented a userYonan @defimhamadLINK@Cadillac_F1 @F1 @ValtteriBottas @SChecoPerez @Cadillac Couldn’t you sign Daniel Ric instead of this 2 bums?Another wrote, “For the love of God, you guys have to be joking to want to put two horrible drivers in a single team.”In recent interviews, Daniel Ricciardo revealed how he doesn't plan on coming back to F1. Mick Schumacher was also rumored to be a consideration for Cadillac’s F1 seat, as a fan commented,“Why NO Mick?? He would very much deserve a chance alongside Valteri! :)”Some fans came and detailed how both Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas played the role of the second driver at Red Bull and Mercedes, respectively, and questioned who would be the lead driver.“How can a team have 2 second drivers?” commented a fan“In a team of number 2’s, who’s gonna be number 1,” mentioned another userZengames44 @zengames44LINK@Cadillac_F1 @ValtteriBottas @SChecoPerez @Cadillac In a team of number 2’s, who’s gonna be number 1While some fans questioned the signing, others congratulated Cadillac, Valtteri Bottas, and Sergio Perez, while also suggesting why it was a good move by the newest F1 team.“This is such an exciting driving pairing for a lot of reasons but three huge ones IMO: - Two drivers with proven track records at massive teams - Undoubtedly big sponsorship investment from Checo's side - Social media master in Valtteri bringing more eyes to the team/sport” commented a fanJames 'TGK' Bralant @TGK_22LINKThis is such an exciting driving pairing for a lot of reasons but three huge ones IMO: - Two drivers with proven track records at massive teams - Undoubtedly big sponsorship investment from Checo's side - Social media master in Valtteri bringing more eyes to the team/sportAnother wrote, “A great pairing. Not many teams have TWO #F1 race winners! Best of luck to you all for 2026!”The 2026 regulations will neutralize the F1 grid, which is likely to benefit Cadillac. However, the team will still require some time to smooth out the processes and climb up the F1 performance ladder.Valtteri Bottas hails Cadillac's ‘ambition’ as the Finnish driver signs with the newest F1 teamEver since the rumors of being contacted by Cadillac started circling the paddock, Valtteri Bottas took to Instagram and uploaded a cryptic video detailing that he was in talks with the American team. Toto Wolff came out ahead of the summer break and claimed that Bottas deserves a full-time seat in F1. As Cadillac confirms the signing of the Finnish driver's services for 2026, Lewis Hamilton's former teammate came out and said,“From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded. This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision. It's not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid.” (via F1)“I’ve had the honor of working with some of the best teams in the world, and I can already see the same professionalism and hunger here,” added BottasBoth Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas have over a decade of experience in F1, which will be valuable for a new team like Cadillac.