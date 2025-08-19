"Damn, Fred straight out called him a crybaby": Fans react to Ferrari boss claiming Lewis Hamilton can be a bit extreme in his comments

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur called out Lewis Hamilton for his extreme reaction while criticising the team. Speaking about the driver, Vasseur said that Hamilton was often loud with his criticisms. Reacting to this, fans shared their thoughts on social media.
Vasseur, in a recent media statement, said that Hamilton was very self-critical and the way he calls out the team after a bad day is quite loud. Through this, the message he sends out to the world makes things worse, he reckoned.
"Lewis is very self-critical," Vasseur told German media Auto Motor Und Sport. "He is always extreme in his reactions. Sometimes he is too hard on the car, sometimes on himself. He wants to get the most out of himself and everyone in the team."
"The message he sends out only makes things worse. Most of the time, he’s only that extreme with the press. By the time he comes into the briefing room, he’s usually calmed down again. That’s just his way," Vasseur further added.
Vasseur's comment comes on the line of Hamilton's criticism, where he often calls out the car due to its lack of driveability. Besides this, he also criticises himself on multiple occasions. For instance, he recently stated that the team needed to replace him after an underwhelming outing in Hungary.
As Vasseur's statement surfaced on social media, fans shared their reaction on Lewis Hamilton. Here are some of the reactions taken from the micro-blogging site, X:
Reacting to the comments, a fan wrote, "Damn, fred straight out called him a crybaby."
"It shows a lot of immaturity and lack of discipline. Sad to see such an experienced driver behave this way," another fan wrote.
A fan wrote, "Hahaha Fred calling out Lewis’ crybaby antics!"
Another fan wrote, "Translation: Entitled Crybaby."
"Read as “he’s a Drama Queen," wrote another fan.
Another fan wrote, "Aka he’s a drama diva."
Lewis Hamilton praised Ferrari amid stern criticism reports
Besides criticizing the team, Lewis Hamilton also praised Ferrari and stated that the team had everything that was needed to win a world championship. Speaking about this, the British driver said, via F1's official website:
"The team has every ingredient that they need to win World Championships. It’s literally just about getting things all aligned and running smoothly and freely, stress-free, which we’re all trying to do.”
Currently, Lewis Hamilton is in P6 in the Drivers' Championship with 109 points at the end of 14 races and three Sprints. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, is in P5 with 151 points. Ferrari are in P2 in the Constructors' Championship with 260 points.