Damon Hill applauds Nico Hulkenberg for securing a podium in the F1 British GP

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill praised Kick Sauber F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg after the latter secured his first podium at the 2025 British Grand Prix. The German driver shocked the world with his performance at the iconic Silverstone track on Sunday, July 6. He started the race from P19 and displayed his exceptional racecraft in treacherous conditions.

The 37-year-old made initial ground on several cars around him as he was able to make the right calls and stay on the track when the first rain hit the track. After making some clever strategic calls with his team, Hulkenberg found himself running in P4 behind the McLaren duo and the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll in the second half of the race.

He successfully made the pass on the Canadian driver and held off the pressure from Ferrari ace Lewis Hamilton before switching to dry tires. Hulkenberg was a match to the seven-time F1 world champion and did not crack under pressure to secure his maiden podium on his 239th start in the sport.

In his Instagram stories, Damon Hill celebrated Nico Hulkenberg's feat and applauded the German for his achievement. Here is the story he shared about Hulkenberg.

Snapshot of Damon Hill's Story about Nico Hulkenberg. (Instagram/@96f1champ)

With his P3 finish in Silverstone, the Kick Sauber driver finds himself in P9 in the drivers' standings with 37 points.

Nico Hulkenberg expresses his delight after securing the podium

Kick Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg said he was "happy" to secure his maiden podium at the British GP and claimed it was an intense race for him in changeable conditions.

In his post-race press conference, the experienced German driver said:

"Happy, but, it's a lot to take in, to process. It's been a very intense race. I think Lando has put it pretty well. It's so intense for us in the car in these changeable conditions on a damp track. You always feel like with one foot you're in the wall when you're exploring and on the limit and then trying to push. So, yeah, very intense. Obviously, it was a kind of a distance battle with Lewis at the end who was making up some ground, but not enough, luckily for us at the end."

"So, yeah, everything coming together, big relief, very happy, very positive day. From a massive low yesterday being almost last, literally on the grid, to this result is kind of surreal. It's going to take a few days to process everything and take it all in. Good news is we have two weeks now to enjoy it and to celebrate it properly over the next week before we go again," he added.

Sauber's first podium since the 2012 Japanese GP took them to P6 in the constructors' championship.

