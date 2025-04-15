Damon Hill drops 2-word reaction to Carlos Sainz correctly predicting Rory McIlroy winning the 2025 Masters

1996 F1 World Champion Damon Hill dropped a two-word reaction after Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz correctly predicted Rory McIlroy would win The Masters Tournament. McIlroy achieved his long-awaited career grand slam with the victory.
McIlroy became only the sixth player in history to achieve this feat, joining ranks with Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tiger Woods. It was a rather challenging day for him. Although he started the final round with a two-stroke lead, he had to face Justin Rose and battle through to clinch the victory.
Williams driver Sainz had previously predicted his win. In a conversation with McLaren's Norris, he showcased his support for McIlroy as he felt it was a strong moment for him to be in and take the grand slam.
"I think Rory's gonna win it. It would be nice," Sainz said in a video posted by Williams on Instagram. "I think Rory is in good form, and I think everything until now has led him to this moment. I think it's all what happened last year, and if he wins the Masters, that's winning all four majors."
Reacting to this clip, veteran F1 driver Hill dropped a two-word reaction after McIlroy won.
"Young sages," he wrote in his Instagram story, sharing the clip.
While his prediction for McIlroy was all positive, it was quite the opposite for himself during the Bahrain Grand Prix as he faced a "frustrating" end after a forced retirement.
Carlos Sainz reacts to 'frustrating' end to Bahrain Grand Prix
The Williams Racing driver has been running strong in the midfield and is competitive against other drivers. This was the case during the 2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix last week, but the race ended in disappointment for him after he was penalized following an incident with Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda. He was also forced to retire from the race because of the damage to his sidepod and engine cover.
"To be honest we were just fighting the whole race with cars that were quicker than us. A bit frustrating because you are there with them, you try to stay with them, but then you deg your tyres more trying to keep up with them because you are pushing a bit harder," Sainz told F1.
Carlos Sainz has been battling this season, with two DNFs in the first four races. Other than that, he has looked competitive in the midfield, considering his car's performance.