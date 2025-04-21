Damon Hill drops 2-word reaction to Fernando Alonso's hilarious remark for Gabriel Bortoleto

Fernando Alonso had a narrow escape from crashing into Gabriel Bortoleto during the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP. In a post-race interview, Alonso jokingly denied Bortoleto dinner on their flight back home, and Damon Hill was amused by the statement.

Two-time world champion Alonso is struggling to score points this season with Aston Martin. During the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP, he finished P11 after a hard battle in the midfield.

Halfway through the race in Jeddah, the Spanish driver avoided a big crash with his swift reflexes. Amid traffic, Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto moved under braking and almost rammed into Alonso, who was taking the outside line to cut the corner.

However, the 43-year-old driver moved his car away quickly and avoided what could have been an intense crash. Following the incident, FIA showed a black and white flag to Bortoleto for moving dangerously under braking.

Interestingly, Fernando Alonso is the manager of Gabriel Bortoleto, and the duo often travels together during race weekend. In a post-race interview, the two-time world champion jokingly said that he wouldn't provide dinner to Bortoleto on their flight back home.

"Maybe no dinner for him," said Alonso.

Meanwhile, former F1 champion Damon Hill was left in splits with Alonso's humor and said, via Instagram:

"Funny guy."

Damon Hill's post for Fernando Alonso [Image Source: @96f1champ/Instagram]

That being said, Aston Martin, despite pouring a huge sum of money into its F1 operations, is unable to deliver the desired results. This year, Lawrence Stroll's team slipped to P7 in the Constructors' championship with 10 points in five races.

All these 10 points are scored by Lance Stroll, as Alonso has failed to extract maximum performance from the car. He is unhappy with Aston's limitation this season and urged the team to find a way to move forward as soon as possible.

Fernando Alonso dissatisfied with Aston Martin's position in the 2025 season

Fernando Alonso at Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Aston Martin, with 10 points in five races, dropped to P7 in the Constructors' championship. Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is yet to score a single point for his team this year, which is adding to his frustration. After P11 finished in Jeddah, Alonso criticized his team for a lack of growth.

Talking to Racingnews365, he said:

"It is hard, because if I crash, then it is my mistake, but I am not satisfied with the position we are in. You push beyond the limits just to unlock some potential from the car, but it has been a difficult weekend. We haven't unlocked any pace; we've tried many different set-ups, and all of them more or less have the same outcome at the end of the lap. So we really need something from the factory and not trackside. I think we've run out of ideas at the moment.”

Fernando Alonso is contracted to stay with Aston Martin for the 2026 season since he signed an extension contract in 2024.

