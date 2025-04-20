Max Verstappen's one-word reaction to the Fernando Alonso-Gabriel Bortoleto incident during the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Max Verstappen was surprised to see Fernando Alonso's narrow escape against Gabriel Bortoleto during the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP. Bortoleto moved under braking and almost collided with Alonso, but the latter's swift reflexes saved the day.

The 2025 Saudi Arabian GP was an eventful race as Oscar Piastri beat Verstappen to clinch his third victory of the F1 season. However, on lap 26, a collision was narrowly avoided.

Alonso was fighting traffic when Bortoleto almost crashed into him. The latter moved under braking, but the former showcased quick reflexes to avoid what could have been a nasty collision. The Sauber driver was later shown a black and white flag by the FIA for moving under braking.

Interestingly, Bortoleto is represented by Alonso's management firm, and their incident in Jeddah caught the fans' attention. Meanwhile, Verstappen, who finished P2, watched the incident between Alonso and Bortoleto in the cooldown room and appeared shocked.

"WOOOAAAA," Verstappen said.

On the other hand, Oscar Piastri passed a joking comment, saying Gabriel might not fly home tonight.

"Ah, it was Gabi as well. He might not have a flight home tonight anymore," Piastri said.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen lost a golden opportunity to secure his second victory of the season. He started the race on pole after a sensational qualifying session on Saturday. However, on turn one of the race, the Dutchman went off the track to regain the lead. The FIA penalized him with a five-second time penalty, which Verstappen served in the pits.

Verstappen's mistake allowed Piastri to build a significant lead as he crossed the checkered flag first to win the race. While the Red Bull driver finished P2, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari clinched his first podium victory of the season with a P3 finish.

Max Verstappen walks away after short interview in Jeddah

Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen finished P2 at Saudi Arabian GP despite starting the race on pole. A mistake on turn one cost him a five-second time penalty, which left the Dutchman upset.

After the race, he seemed in no mood to talk as he cut his post-race interview short. Via Sky Sports, he said:

"I'm going to keep it short. A big thank you to the fans here in Jeddah. It's been a great weekend. I love the track. The rest, it is what it is. I'm looking forward to Miami, so I will see you there."

Max Verstappen was displeased with the penalty. His race enginner advised him to stay quiet and focus on finishing his race. However, McLaren CEO Zak Brown begged to differ, saying Verstappen's penalty was deserved as Piastri was ahead at turn one.

