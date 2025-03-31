Damon Hill drops 2-word reaction to Instagram post encapsulating Lewis Hamilton's journey to F1

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time F1 world champion, emerged from humble beginnings as his career was filled with struggles. Recently, an Instagram post covered the Brit's journey in an inspiring thread that moved former F1 champion Damon Hill.

Ad

Hamilton, born into a lower middle-class family in the United Kingdom, struggled to sustain his racing dream during his childhood days. His father, Anthony Hamilton, reportedly worked three jobs to make ends meet.

The whole family, including his two mothers, worked tirelessly to ensure Hamilton lived his dream. After years of hard work, the sacrifices have paid off as the British driver has secured seven world championships to become one of the most successful drivers in the history of F1.

Ad

Trending

That being said, a page on Instagram named Entreprneur Insights recently shared a post to uncover Lewis Hamilton's inspiring journey. The thread covered the family's financial struggle and the driver's rise to stardom.

Meanwhile, former F1 world champion Damon Hill was also moved by the post as he reacted to it on social media and said:

'Good Thread...'

Screenshot of Damon Hill's IG story [Image Source: @96f1champ/Instagram]

The seven-time world champion also struggled to fit in at school. In his older interviews, he revealed getting bullied because of his ethnicity and facing depression at a very young age. He also raised awareness on mental health issues and advised people to prioritize it.

Ad

Meanwhile, this year, Hamilton has gotten himself a bigger challenge. After 11 years with Mercedes, he decided to switch to Scuderia Ferrari to relish his childhood dream. However, his debut hasn't gotten off to a good start. After a P10 finish in Australia, the Brit was disqualified from the Chinese GP due to excessive skid block wear on his car.

With nine points, he has dropped to ninth place in the drivers' championship race.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton recalls early struggles of his F1 career

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton made his F1 debut in 2007 as a young talent with tons of potential. However, the British driver struggled to adjust to his new life during his early days in the sport.

Ad

Talking to RacingNews365 in March, he said:

"Looking back when I was 22 years old, I wasn't obviously mature. I didn't have a team around me as my dad and step-mum were booking my flights to come out here, and they are here this weekend, so it's been a long journey with them. But I didn't have any help prepping for something like this; it was just in the deep end everywhere I was, and I drowned many times, but as opposed to now, I am very comfortable in my skin."

Despite early hardships, Hamilton never gave up on his dream and has become one of the most successful drivers in the history of F1. His legacy and journey continue to remain an inspiration for the younger generation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback