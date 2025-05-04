Damon Hill drops 2-word reaction to Max Verstappen securing pole position for the F1 Miami GP

Former F1 driver Damon Hill reacted as Max Verstappen clinched pole position for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. The Dutchman will front the grid alongside McLaren's Lando Norris, who was in strong contention for the pole position.

Drivers pushed to the maximum as the asphalt dried up in Miami, setting record lap times throughout the main qualifying session. Verstappen, who has looked strong all weekend, was able to set a new lap record and took pole position with a 1:26.204. It was quite an impressive lap considering he almost lost the car's rear on turn one during the final run. Norris followed him up but was 0.065 seconds slower.

This weekend has been filled with new experiences for Max Verstappen, as he became a father after Kelly Piquet gave birth to their baby girl, Lily.

Reacting to his record-setting pole position in Miami, 1996 World Champion Damon Hill dropped a two-word reaction on Instagram.

"Big Daddy," Hill wrote on his story.

Hill reacts to Verstappen's pole in Miami (@96f1champ on Instagram)

This marks Verstappen's third pole position of the season. He also took pole positions in Saudi Arabia and Japan, winning the race in the latter. While he isn't dominating the grid like he did in the recent seasons, Verstappen is in contention for his fifth World Championship.

Max Verstappen highlights minor improvements as he fronts the grid in Miami

Red Bull Racing is not in a dominant state currently, but Max Verstappen has managed to deliver extremely consistent performances in the season so far. He has also showcased a strong pace in Miami over the weekend, however, the 27-year-old mentioned that the car had been improving throughout the sessions as well.

"It’s been a great qualifying. We improved the car a tiny amount as well, which helped me to basically rotate it a bit better. Honestly, Q1, Q2, Q3, just improving every run really, trying to find a bit more the limit," Max Verstappen said.

He also mentioned losing his rear on turn one on his final run during Q3, however, he was still able to set the fastest lap.

"I had a tiny moment on my final lap into Turn 1, so I lost a bit of time there. But around here it’s just very complicated with the tyres over a lap. But in the end it worked out well, so I’m very happy to be on pole."

Furthermore, Max Verstappen mentioned that the car's race pace is questionable right now, but he is in a good spot to start the race.

"Let’s see. Race pace, I don’t know. We have to wait and see for the weather. It’s the best starting position, that’s always positive. And then in the race it’s a whole different story, but we’ll try to maximise everything we can."

Verstappen currently sits in third place in the Drivers' Championship with 87 points, with Oscar Piastri leading the standings at 106 points.

