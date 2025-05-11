Damon Hill drops 2-word reaction to Max Verstappen being spotted testing a GT3 Ferrari at Nurburgring

Damon Hill shared his reaction of amusement to Max Verstappen, who was spotted testing a GT3 Ferrari at the Nurburgring, Germany on Friday. Hill also pointed out the pseudonym used by the Dutch driver to try and remain anonymous during the event.

Ad

Max Verstappen was spotted participating in a GT3 test session at the iconic Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany in a Ferrari 296 GT3 for Emil Frey Racing on Friday (May 9). The reigning F1 world champion even tried to hide his identity, racing under a fake name, Franz Hermann, but his identity was soon revealed.

The 1996 F1 world champion, Damon Hill, shared his reaction to Verstappen's latest shenanigans via his instagram on Sunday, particularly sharing his amusement for the Dutchman's fake name.

Ad

Trending

"Franz Hermann 😂👍🏼"

Screen grab from Damon Hill's instagram story [via instagram/96f1champ]

The distinctive Verstappen.com livery and personal racing gear worn by Verstappen surely could not have helped in maintaining his anonymity. The 4x F1 world champion later himself posted images from his trackside via his instagram on Friday.

Ad

Several reports have suggested that the 27-year-old undertook this test amid his wishes to compete at endurance racing events, like the 24 hours of Nurburgring. The Red Bull man is looking to obtain a DMSB Nordschleife permit, which will allow him to race at the historic race track.

As previously mentioned, Verstappen did the test with the Emil Frey Racing car. This came about due to their links with the Dutch driver's manager, Raymond Vermeulen, and his son, Theirry, who races for the team.

Ad

Verstappen has often showcased his interest in endurance racing series. The Dutchman's now even has a team, Verstappen.com Racing, which competes in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup with Aston Martin.

Alex Brundle explains what Max Verstappen will have to do to obtain a Nurburgring license

Max Verstappen at the Miami Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Former race car driver Alex Brundle took to X, after Max Verstappen's test at the Nurburgring on Friday, to explain how the Dutchman will have to jump through many hoops to actually obtain a permit to drive at the German track. The Briton also shared about the experience of motorsports legend and his father, Martin Brundle, who had previosuly tried to obtain the same.

Ad

Calling the Nurburgring organisers 'militant', Brundle shared the whole process behind obtaining an A permit.

"BTW if Max Verstappen wants to enter a race in GT3 at the Nurburgring - by the letter of the law he has to do two races of 14 laps total - in a car of power equivalent to a detuned Porsche Cayman. To get an A permit. @MBrundleF1 did a similar thing to race with me a few years back."

Ad

The organisers in my experience are pretty militant about there being no exceptions - so MV in a club spec BMW/Porsche, could be in our future. 😃 I think that would be cool."

Expand Tweet

Alex Brundle has previously raced in multiple endurance championships and events, including the World Endurance Championship, and the historic 24 hours at Le Mans. The former race car driver currently works as an analyst and commentator covering F1 for F1TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More