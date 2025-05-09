Max Verstappen uses the pseudonym Franz Hermann in secret GT3 test at Nurburgring

Max Verstappen was reportedly spotted testing the Ferrari 296 GT3 car at the Nurburgring track in Germany on Friday using a pseudonym, 'Franz Hermann.' However, according to reports, Verstappen was identified by his name on his helmet and race suit.

After a setback in the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, where he finished P4, Verstappen is apparently challenging himself in unique quests. With over a week left for the Imola Grand Prix, the Dutchman went to Germany for an alleged private test in a GT3 car.

According to AMuS, the 27-year-old tested the Ferrari 296 GT3 car for the Emil Frey Racing team at the Nurburgring track in Germany. Interestingly, he allegedly used the pseudonym 'Franz Hermann' with a Dutch flag on his car to conduct the test by hiding in plain sight. However, some eagle-eyed fans spotted him by his name imprinted on his helmet and race suit.

Since the four-time world champion's team, Verstappen.com, competes in the GT World Challenge, he previously did private and simulator tests in GT3 cars, but this time, he was reportedly out on the track along with other racers. Apart from this, Max Verstappen often competes in virtual racing championships with his team backed by Verstappen.com.

Meanwhile, in the F1 season, the Dutchman had a tough time in Miami. He started the race on pole but failed to compete with flying McLarens. Moreover, a poorly timed pit stop ruined his chances of a podium as he settled for P4, behind George Russell.

While Red Bull tried to protest against Russell for yellow flag infringement, their request was squashed by the FIA as they found the Mercedes driver in compliance with the yellow flag regulations. Hence, Verstappen stayed P4 by the end of the weekend.

McLaren CEO admits to inquiring about Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen with Lando Norris at F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Ahead of the 2025 F1 season, McLaren signed extension contracts with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. However, despite having two promising drivers under its roof, CEO Zak Brown apparently dialed four-time world champion Max Verstappen to inquire about his availability.

Talking to De Telegraaf, Brown said:

“Oh yes, about that call… It is my job to explore the market and to know what is going on. We have to remember that at that time I was also negotiating a new contract with my own driver [Oscar Piastri]. I want to be able to estimate whether a possible stone may fall, which can cause a domino effect. Because that could rekindle interest in my driver. That’s the reason I inquired. I’m a happy camper.”

Max Verstappen is signed with Red Bull until 2028, and despite a sharp dip in performance alleged power struggle, he is committed to proving his loyalty. Apart from McLaren, Aston Martin allegedly made him a billion-dollar offer too.

