Damon Hill drops 2-word reaction to Red Bull rejecting a multi-billion-dollar offer for their sister team

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill has shared a hilarious two-word reaction to reports that Red Bull has rejected a multi-billion-dollar offer for their sister team, Racing Bulls. Reportedly, an offer of over $2 billion was made to the Austrian company for their junior F1 outfit.

F1 journalist Joe Saward has claimed that Red Bull has rejected a $2.3 billion offer from investors for the Racing Bulls team. Moreover, the company has seemingly received numerous offers for its sister team in the past few months, all ranging around the $2 billion mark.

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill shared his reaction to these reports on his Instagram story, making a hilarious pun out of the Racing Bulls team's name.

"Racing Bullions"

Screen grab of Damon Hill's Instagram story [via Instagram/@96f1champ]

The Racing Bulls team has been around since 2005, when Red Bull bought the Minardi team as their junior F1 outfit, named Toro Rosso. That team nurtured numerous Red Bull junior stars, including Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, and Daniel Ricciardo.

In 2020, Toro Rosso was officially renamed AlphaTauri, after the Austrian company's fashion brand. The Faenza-based team was once again renamed in 2024 to Racing Bulls.

There have been several rumors in the F1 paddock about the future of the RB team, but if these reports were to be believed, the parent cmompany is not looking to sell, at least for the $2 billion price tag.

RB sits sixth in the 2025 constructors' standings, having made huge performance improvements this year compared to last. Isack Hadjar has been a revelation as a rookie and may well be receiving a promotion into the senior team in 2026.

Red Bull could switch both Racing Bulls drivers in 2026, claims pundit

Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane with Helmut Marko at the Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Sky Sports F1’s Simon Lazenby has claimed that there was a very real possibility that Red Bull might decide to have a brand new driver lineup at Racing Bulls in 2026. This would mean that Isack Hadjar receives a promotion to the senior team, with Liam Lawson's future looking uncertain at the moment.

Speaking on the Sky F1 podcast, Lazenby said, via Crash.net:

"I get the feeling that the early whispers are that you might get two new drivers in Racing Bulls next year."

Multiple rumors suggest that junior driver Arvid Lindlad could take up one of the two Racing Bulls seats in 2026. One of Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda was expected to take the other berth, but the recent divorce between F2 star Alex Dunne and McLaren has provided another twist in the tail.

Red Bull is seemingly interested in bringing the Irishman into their stable, with Helmut Marko claiming that he would be a "great fit" for the team.

