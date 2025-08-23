Former F1 world champion Damon Hill gave a brief response to two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen explaining the challenge of cars from yesteryear on social media. The former McLaren driver is regarded as one of the fastest drivers in F1 history and made a name for himself during the 90s and early 2000s.The Finnish driver is remembered by fans for his raw speed, bravery on the track, and legendary rivalry with former seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher in the late 1990s. Ever since his sabbatical and eventual retirement in 2022, Hakkinen has been a regular in the paddock as a pundit and ambassador of the sport.In a recent video posted by F1 on their YouTube channel, Mika Hakkinen is joined by fellow ex-world champions Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell, Emerson Fittipaldi, Alain Prost, and Mario Andretti in a conversation surrounding the thrills of racing at the pinnacle of motorsport.During their conversation, the 56-year-old spoke about the dangers of racing in F1 during the early 50s and 60s and said:“When you do test those mega old cars from the 50s, you seriously need big balls. You need serious guts to maximize it. Going to my era, which is 90s, late 90s, early 2000s, I mean it was fantastic. You know it was so safe, you felt really secure so you could take incredible risks.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDamon Hill reposted the video on his Instagram Story and gave a three-word reaction referencing Mika Hakkinen's horrific crash in 1995, saying:&quot;But you died,&quot;Snapshot of Damon Hill's comment on his story...Credits-InstagramMika Hakkinen was involved in a near-fatal crash in the 1995 season in Adelaide and was airlifted from the track to the hospital, where he was treated for a fractured skull.When Mika Hakkinen chimed in on his infamous crash in 1995Former McLaren driver Mika Hakkinen previously stated that he was forced into returning to racing by the Woking-based outfit as he was recovering from his crash in the 1995 Australian Grand Prix.Speaking with F1.com for the Lights to Flag feature in 2023, the Finn reflected on his ordeal and said:&quot;There were not any questions from the McLaren team, not from the management, not the family – ‘Would you like to go back to racing?’ Because I did crack my skull and I was in the hospital for a long time. Nobody pushed me to go back to racing. But of course, time goes forward.&quot;It was a very, very difficult time because I was in constant pain all the time. That is in my mind all the time. 'I don't want that anymore. I don't want to experience that anymore.' What gave me that problem? The accident in Formula 1.&quot;Mika Hakkinen returned to the sport the following year in 1996 and later won two titles in 1998 and 1999 against Michael Schumacher.