Damon Hill drops a 3-word reaction to Mika Hakkinen lionising the challenge of F1 cars of yesteryear

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Aug 23, 2025 11:09 GMT
Mika Hakkinen
Mika Hakkinen and Damon Hill

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill gave a brief response to two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen explaining the challenge of cars from yesteryear on social media. The former McLaren driver is regarded as one of the fastest drivers in F1 history and made a name for himself during the 90s and early 2000s.

The Finnish driver is remembered by fans for his raw speed, bravery on the track, and legendary rivalry with former seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher in the late 1990s. Ever since his sabbatical and eventual retirement in 2022, Hakkinen has been a regular in the paddock as a pundit and ambassador of the sport.

In a recent video posted by F1 on their YouTube channel, Mika Hakkinen is joined by fellow ex-world champions Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell, Emerson Fittipaldi, Alain Prost, and Mario Andretti in a conversation surrounding the thrills of racing at the pinnacle of motorsport.



During their conversation, the 56-year-old spoke about the dangers of racing in F1 during the early 50s and 60s and said:

“When you do test those mega old cars from the 50s, you seriously need big balls. You need serious guts to maximize it. Going to my era, which is 90s, late 90s, early 2000s, I mean it was fantastic. You know it was so safe, you felt really secure so you could take incredible risks.”
Damon Hill reposted the video on his Instagram Story and gave a three-word reaction referencing Mika Hakkinen's horrific crash in 1995, saying:

"But you died,"
Snapshot of Damon Hill's comment on his story
Snapshot of Damon Hill's comment on his story...Credits-Instagram

Mika Hakkinen was involved in a near-fatal crash in the 1995 season in Adelaide and was airlifted from the track to the hospital, where he was treated for a fractured skull.

When Mika Hakkinen chimed in on his infamous crash in 1995

Former McLaren driver Mika Hakkinen previously stated that he was forced into returning to racing by the Woking-based outfit as he was recovering from his crash in the 1995 Australian Grand Prix.

Speaking with F1.com for the Lights to Flag feature in 2023, the Finn reflected on his ordeal and said:

"There were not any questions from the McLaren team, not from the management, not the family – ‘Would you like to go back to racing?’ Because I did crack my skull and I was in the hospital for a long time. Nobody pushed me to go back to racing. But of course, time goes forward.
"It was a very, very difficult time because I was in constant pain all the time. That is in my mind all the time. 'I don't want that anymore. I don't want to experience that anymore.' What gave me that problem? The accident in Formula 1."

Mika Hakkinen returned to the sport the following year in 1996 and later won two titles in 1998 and 1999 against Michael Schumacher.


Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.






