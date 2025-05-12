Damon Hill drops a 3-word reaction to a throwback post featuring his father Graham Hill

Former F1 world champion and pundit Damon Hill gave a short reaction to a throwback post featuring his father and former two-time F1 world champion, Graham Hill. The late British driver is considered one of the best drivers in the sport, owing to his performances on the track and charismatic personality off the track.

The London-native had 14 race wins from 18 seasons in the sport before his death in a plane crash in 1975. Graham Hill raced in arguably the toughest and most dangerous era of the sport, given the frequency of driver casualties because of the lack of safety features in the F1 cars in the 1960s and 1970s. Nicknamed Mr. Monaco for his prowess around the Principality, he won the race five times from 1963 to 1969.

In a post celebrating Graham Hill's feat in the 1964 Monaco Grand Prix, where he became the first driver to win the race after completing 100 laps. He finished a lap ahead of second-place finisher Richie Ginther and three laps ahead of third-place finisher Peter Arundell.

Damon Hill reposted the comment on his social media platform X and gave a three-word reaction to his father's achievement, saying:

"Well done Dad."

In 1996, Damon Hill won the championship with the Williams F1 and became the first father-son duo to achieve the feat in the sport.

When Damon Hill comments on the first racing memory of his father

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill previously recollected that his racing memory of his father, Graham Hill, in F1 was the latter winning the Monaco GP in 1969.

In a column for F1 Icons in 2024, the former Jordan driver recalled:

"The first time I can honestly say I remember watching my dad in a Grand Prix on the telly was in 1969. It was in black and white, when he won his last Monaco Grand Prix. And I remember my mum coming out when I was playing in the garden with some friends of mine and she said: “Come in, daddy’s winning the Monaco Grand Prix!” So, I had to come in and watch him go around the last few corners and wave to the crowd."

"I think it’s quite easy to pick my dad’s greatest achievement. He won Monaco five times, and you can’t do that unless you've got some sort of special talent. He probably thought he wasn’t naturally gifted, so he felt he had to work even harder. He was determined and dogged – I think that’s a good word to describe him. He just didn’t give up," Damon Hill wrote.

The 64-year-old retired from F1 at the end of the 1999 season with 22 race wins and a championship.

