Damon Hill drops 4-word reaction to Lando Norris claiming 'Max Verstappen was so slow' during the F1 Monaco GP

Damon Hill shared his reaction to Lando Norris claiming that Max Verstappen was driving slowly in front of him, and the rest of the conversation in the cooldown room ahead of the podium ceremony post the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The former F1 world champion commented about how the podium sitters seemingly give all information away to the fans during the post-race segment.
Lando Norris converted his pole position into his second win of the 2025 F1 season, around the streets of Monaco on Sunday, claiming his maiden victory at the iconic venue. Post-race, the Briton explained to fellow podium-sitter Charles Leclerc that he had pace to burn, but couldn't go quicker due to a "slow" Verstappen.
In the cooldown room post-race, Leclerc commented on Norris going slowly around turn 10 in the final stages of the race, to which Norris replied, saying that he had to, due to Verstappen being so slow in front of him, on an alternate strategy. The cooldown room interaction was posted on Instagram by the official F1 account on Sunday.
The 1996 F1 world champion, Hill, reshared this reel via his Instagram and reacted to the drivers speaking candidly about the race.
"Giving it all away," Hill captioned his story.
Max Verstappen was yet to make the second of his two mandatory pit stops during the final stages of the race, when the eventual top-3, having all pitted twice, reached the back of him. To avoid any mishaps, Norris kept a reasonable gap to his rival in front, until Verstappen pitted with one lap to go, and the Briton then showcased his real pace by setting the fastest lap of the race on the final lap.
Lando Norris says he has fulfilled a childhood dream after winning the Monaco GP
Lando Norris said he achieved one of his childhood dreams after winning the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The McLaren driver also mentioned that while the race was a long and tough one for him, it was ultimately "good fun".
Speaking in the post-race interview with F1TV, Norris shared his emotions after becoming the latest entrant to the list of Monaco GP winners.
"It feels amazing, it’s a long, gruelling race, but good fun. We could push for quite a lot of the race. The last corner I was a little bit nervous with Charles close behind and Max ahead, but we won in Monaco. It doesn’t matter how you win, I guess," said Norris.
"I had an amazing weekend. This is what I dreamed of when I was a kid, so I achieved one of my dreams," he added.
Norris now sits just three points behind his teammate and championship leader, Oscar Piastri, in the drivers' standings. The 25-year-old has stood on the podium at all but one race this season, highlighting his consistency in 2025.