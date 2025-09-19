Damon Hill drops 4-word reaction to Lando Norris' explanation of the rise of McLaren to the top of F1

Former F1 driver Damon Hill dropped a four-word reaction as Lando Norris listed the factors that he claimed were responsible for McLaren's rise to the top in F1 this season. The team has been leading the Constructors' and the Drivers' Championship since the beginning of the season.

McLaren began showing dominant traits by the end of the 2024 season, when they were locked in a title fight with Ferrari, which they ended up winning. This was the team's first Constructors' Championship win since the 1998 season. The team managed to build better on their package and delivered an extremely dominant car this season.

This was a major growth in their performance, considering they struggled with reliability and competitiveness in the midfield up until the 2022 season. Lando Norris, who is a contender for the title this season, explained that two drivers who respect each other made it possible.

"Two drivers who respect the team and not selfish," he told the media.

He further explained the importance of having Andrea Stella and Zak Brown in the team.

"And also the people, you know, Andrea, Zak," Norris added. "Andrea, for me, is one of the biggest parts. Like if I had to point my finger in any direction, and one thing, it's Andrea. I think he's been the biggest part of it all."

1996 F1 champion Damon Hill dropped a four-word reaction as he shared Norris's response on his social media stories.

"Such thoughtfulness is unusual," Hill commented on his story.

Damon Hill reacts to Lando Norris's statement on McLaren's rise (@96f1champ on Instagram)

The team's dominant phase was also met with a serious lack of performance from their competitors. This has enabled the team to get close to breaking an F1 record that hasn't been broken in decades.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to potentially set new F1 record at Baku

McLaren will win their second consecutive Constructors' Championship in the Azerbaijan GP later this week if they manage to outscore Ferrari by nine points. More or less, the team would have to focus on clinching yet another 1 - 2 finish from Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

This would make them champions with seven races remaining in the season. This would be the earliest that a team has clinched the Constructors' Championship in F1 history.

Focusing on the Drivers' Championship, 31 points divide the two teammates as the Australian leads. Norris has been closing up the gap significantly in recent races; however, his mechanical failure at Zandvoort hampered his efforts.

