Damon Hill drops 4-word reaction to Lando Norris' intriguing wish that goes beyond his F1 career

Damon Hill dropped a four-word reaction to Lando Norris' latest personal confession that goes beyond the racing track. Taking to his official social media account, Hill lauded "nice guy" Norris and his wish to be remembered as the "kind of person he was."

Norris recently appeared for an interview with Rolling Stone, where he spoke about his life, sport, and everything around it. In the interview, the McLaren driver addressed how he wanted to be remembered by everyone, and that was not by being 'the best driver.'

"Some people want to be remembered as the 'best driver ever.' But I don't know, I feel like eventually everyone forgets. The only thing that I want is for people to know the kind of person I was, rather than anything else," said Norris.

As the interview surfaced on the internet, Hill shared it on his official Instagram account and posted it on his story with a four-word caption. He wrote:

"Nice guys can win"

Here's the screenshot of Damon Hill's Instagram story regarding Lando Norris:

Credit: Damon Hill on Instagram.

Norris is competing in his seventh F1 season as a full-time driver. He made his debut in 2019 as a McLaren driver and is continuing to race for them in 2025. The Briton finished runner-up last year after failing to stop Max Verstappen, but he is back for the title fight once again this season.

In 2025, his battle is against Oscar Piastri, his teammate at the Woking-based team. Currently, Norris is in P2 with 226 points after 12 races and two Sprints, and is trailing his teammate by eight points. Reigning champion Verstappen is in P3 with 165 points.

Lando Norris doubled down on maturity as a racing driver

Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer of McLaren on the fan stage after the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit - Source: Getty Images

Lando Norris addressed how he matured as a racing driver over the years. Sharing a comparison of him from his early days in F1 and his current state, here's what the Bristol-born driver told Rolling Stone,

"I remember the first year or two in Formula 1, I would wake up on a Sunday and be like, 'Oh God!' You're kind of excited, nervous… you don't know what's going to happen because there are a lot of new situations."

"Now I'm able to anticipate much better what might happen, and I'm able to narrow down a lot more of the situations I might be in. So that's just experience," he further added.

From a driver who was chasing his first F1 win to someone chasing the first F1 title, a lot has changed for Lando Norris over the years.

