Damon Hill drops a 4-word reaction to Lewis Hamilton buying a table at the MET gala to uplift black women

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill praised Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton for buying a table at the Met Gala to uplift black women and gave a concise reaction to it. The British driver was chosen as one of the co-chairs for the 2025 MET Gala in New York, which had the theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style".

The seven-time F1 world champion has become a prominent figure in the world of entertainment and fashion and has made friends in high places over the last couple of years. He had first attended the coveted event in 2015 with his then-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger.

Apart from co-chairing the event with Colman Domingo and Pharrell Williams, Hamilton also informed on Instagram:

"You can’t speak on Black dandyism, Black art, or Black aesthetics without honoring the Black women who shaped, nurtured, and redefined it all. This year, my intention was to uplift and be surrounded by some of the Black women whose brilliance moves me—artists, thinkers, visionaries who carry history and possibility in everything they do."

"I’ve invited Lauryn Hill, Regina King, Jordan Casteel, Ming Smith, Adrienne Warren, Danielle Deadwyler, Lorna Simpson, and Radhika Jones to my table this year. Thank you all for your presence, your power, and the gifts you so generously share with the world. I’m deeply grateful to have shared this evening with you."

Damon Hill shared the same news on his Instagram Story and complimented the Ferrari driver for his gesture in a four-word reaction, saying:

"The Gallant Sir Lewis."

Snapshot of Damon Hill's Story on Hamilton...Credits-Instagram @96f1champ

At the event on Monday, May 5, post the Miami Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton caught everyone's attention on the red carpet with his all-white outfit.

Lewis Hamilton's stylist chimes in on his outfit at the MET Gala 2025

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton's Stylist Eric McNeal revealed that the British driver was involved in every detail of the ivory outfit he wore at the Met Gala 2025.

Via Vogue, McNeal said:

“We spent three months on research and two months bringing it to life. Nothing about it was rushed. So much care went into this look. What makes it special is that it’s not just about fashion—it’s about meaning."

Hamilton has been influential in bringing fashion into the F1 paddock over the years, with each of his outfits getting widely captured. He has inspired other drivers to experiment with clothing when entering the paddock during race weekends.

