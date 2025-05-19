Former F1 world champion Damon Hill concisely reacted to Lewis Hamilton's congratulating his Ferrari team members after the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday, May 18. The British driver had a brilliant comeback drive at the iconic Imola Circuit, starting the race from P12 and ultimately finishing P4, just a few seconds behind Oscar Piastri's McLaren in P3.

Ad

It was a disappointing qualifying for the Italian team, as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton failed to make Q3 and finished P11 and P12, respectively. However, despite starting on alternative strategies in the main race, both drivers could carve their way through the field and finished within the Top 6.

The P4 was a significant result for Hamilton as it was the first time in seven attempts that he had finished ahead of Leclerc in a main race and claimed his best result of the year. In a video posted by Ferrari on their social media platform Instagram, the 40-year-old can be seen congratulating his team members for a 'mega job' during the main race on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Ad

On his Instagram Story, the 1996 world champion reshared the video and gave a four-word reaction of his own, saying:

"Looked very racy today!"

The Italian team had brought some new parts to the track and used them on Lewis Hamilton's and Charles Leclerc's cars.

Lewis Hamilton dissects the 'positive' Imola GP on the weekend

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he was cautious in praising the positives that he felt in the SF-25 during the main base on Sunday, as he did not want to jinx the progress made by the team.

Ad

Speaking with F1.com, the seven-time F1 world champion said of the performance in Imola:

“I don’t want to jinx it, so for sure, there are lots of positives to take away from today, and we had pace, so we really need to dissect and understand where and why. I did think we would make an improvement this weekend with something we’re trying to fix, and I think there’s more to come, but the setup was really good.

Ad

“The car felt pretty mega set-up wise, and the strategists, the team did a fantastic job with strategy calls, with the pit stops, so overall mega job from Ferrari,” Hamilton said.

Lewis Hamilton's assessment was echoed by Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur, who also added:

"The positive side of today was that our pace was strong from start to finish. We had a good strategy, and the pit stops were well executed. Lewis drove a very solid race, always running at a strong pace, pulling off some nice overtakes," Vasseur reflected.

Owing to 20 points from the weekend, Ferrari closed the gap to Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship to 17 points in their fight for P3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More