Damon Hill drops 4-word reaction to Lewis Hamilton crossing the 5000-point mark in his F1 career

F1 legend Damon Hill has shared a 4-word reaction, praising Lewis Hamilton for crossing the 5000-point mark in his F1 career with a P4 finish at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday. The Ferrari driver is now the only man in the 5000-point club, with his closest rival being Max Verstappen on 3329.5 points.While a first podium with Ferrari evaded Lewis Hamilton yet again at the US GP, the legend completed a special feat during the race, becoming the first ever driver to cross 5000 points in his F1 career. The Brit now sits on 5004.5 total points, which he has accumulated over his nearly two-decade-long career.Max Verstappen sits second on this list with 3329.5 points, and Sebastian Vettel is third with 3098 points. The list mostly includes drivers who have been competing in the sport post-2010, which is when the new point scoring system was adopted. Prior to 2010, only 10 points were awarded for a race win. Former F1 world champion Damon Hill shared a reaction to Hamilton's achievement after the race on Sunday via his Instagram story."What do points make? 😉"Ferrari's US GP weekend was rescued thanks to the efforts of both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in qualifying and the main race. The former finished fourth in the race while the latter secured his sixth podium of the 2025 season with a P3 finish.While McLaren is already the constructors' champion, Ferrari remains in the race for the second spot in the standings. They are seven points behind Mercedes, who currently occupy the second place, and three points ahead of Red Bull, who are fourth.Lewis Hamilton shares positive outlook on Ferrari's US GP weekendLewis Hamilton ahead of the US Grand Prix - Source: GettyAfter the US GP on Sunday, Lewis Hamilton claimed that Ferrari took away a lot of positives from the race weekend in the end, after the struggles they faced on Friday. The 40-year-old also claimed that it was a "perfect result" for the team during the Sunday race in terms of points scored.Speaking to F1 TV after the race, Hamilton was positive about the Maranello-based team's performance over the whole weekend, saying:"We can definitely take a lot of positives. Just the way we have extracted points this weekend, given we haven't upgraded the car, we are still somehow just there or thereabouts." (2:18)Hamilton then explained how his race panned out:"I got a bad start. Managed to still get a good Turn 1, which then recovered the start, and then I was kind of in the fight at the beginning. Got Charles before his stop but lost a bit of time there to Lando. After my stop I came out so far behind. So the strategy wasn't ideal, but perfect result in terms of points for the team."Hamilton is still without a podium at Ferrari since arriving at the team this year. The veteran has four P4 finishes to his name and even a Sprint win earlier this season in China.