Damon Hill drops 4-word reaction to Lewis Hamilton realising his Ferrari went over a groundhog during the F1 Canadian GP

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill gave a short reaction to Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton mourning the loss of a groundhog after the animal came under his SF-25 during the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix. The Briton started the race from P5 and made a solid start off the line, but was unable to make any positions and remained close to the front pack.

However, he experienced a sudden loss of performance, which hampered his chances of potentially fighting for a podium. Hamilton found himself in no man's land, similar to Monaco, and was even overcut by Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc, who started behind him for the race.

After jumping a place owing to Norris's crash to finish P6, Lewis Hamilton analysed his race and mourned the loss of a groundhog in his interview with Sky Sports, saying:

Trending

"I was feeling pretty decent until then. I got a good start, held position, I was holding onto the group. I was managing the tyres well. I was feeling optimistic. I didn't see it happen but I heard I hit a groundhog.

"That's devastating because I love animals and I'm so sad about it. That's horrible. It's never happened to me before. The right side of the floor has a hole on it and all the veins are done."

Damon Hill shared Hamilton's comments on his Instagram Story and gave a four-word reaction, saying:

"Not the Groundhog's day,"

Snapshot of Damon Hill's reaction to Hamilton's comments...Credits-Instagram Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc react after qualifying in Montreal. Charles Leclerc crashed out of first practice at the Canadian Grand Prix on Friday.

For the second weekend running, Lewis Hamilton had outqualified Charles Leclerc but failed to finish ahead of him in the main race.

Lewis Hamilton comments on the necessity of upgrades in SF-25

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that the SF-25 was in need of upgrades to improve the overall performance of the car in the upcoming races. Speaking with Sky Sports, the seven-time F1 world champion said:

"We are really in need of an upgrade, and there's lots of things that need to change for us to compete at the front. We have something hopefully coming next week. I don't know if it's much, how much it is. I don't think it's a lot. I just think it's one of those years."

There have been rumblings throughout the Canadian GP weekend that the rear suspension upgrade for the Italian team might be fast-forwarded to the Austrian GP instead of waiting for the British GP next month.

Owing to their 18-point haul in Montreal, Ferrari lost their P2 in the Constructors' Championship to Mercedes and now trail the latter by 16 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More