Damon Hill drops 4-word reaction to McLaren boss Zak Brown's 'I don't like how he rolls' remark about Red Bull's Christian Horner

Former F1 driver reacted to McLaren Racing's CEO Zak Brown's comments on Red Bull's Christian Horner. Horner mentioned that he doesn't "like the way [Horner] rolls" and stated that Horner felt the same for him. He added that the sport needs these rivalries.

McLaren and Red Bull competed in the second half of the 2024 season as the latter started to lose their dominance and McLaren found enough pace to battle for the championship, and they managed to win.

The situation is almost the same in 2025. The reigning champions have the fastest car but Max Verstappen is a promising driver for Red Bull. Recently, Zak Brown shared a comment on RBR's team principal Christian Horner, stating that they share a rivalry which, according to him, is essential for the sport.

"It's genuine. I don't like how he rolls and no doubt he feels the same about me. But it's good for the sport. You need these rivalries. Some are friendly, some are a bit more vicious," Brown said, via The Telegraph.

Reacting to his comments, 1996 F1 World Champion Damon Hill dropped a four-word reaction on social media, writing:

"Chemistry is a mystery."

Damon Hill's reaction to Zak Brown's comments (@96f1champ on Instagram)

McLaren had the fastest car in the Australian Grand Prix, which helped Lando Norris gain another victory. The team leads both championships, with Lando Norris at the top.

McLaren CEO claims Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull at the end of the 2025 F1 season

Max Verstappen has been driving for the Red Bull family since his F1 debut. He has four consecutive World Championships and has won two Constructors' titles for the team.

Verstappen works in absolute harmony with the team and manages to extract every bit of performance from the car, helping him deliver consistent results. Despite not having the fastest car last year, he managed to keep his lead and won the Championship.

However, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown estimated that he would leave the team at the end of the season to perhaps join Mercedes. He also stated that Aston Martin could be in question considering Adrian Newey joined their crew, but he "bet" on the Brackley-based outfit more.

"Oh I think he’ll leave at the end of this year. Most likely to Merc [Mercedes]. There’s been talk of Aston Martin, too, with Adrian Newey joining. But as great as Adrian is – and he’s the greatest ever – you need a whole team around you. If I was betting, I’d bet on Merc."

Max Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull Racing till the 2028 F1 season. He has had a very successful career with the team so far, hence, it is tough to estimate if he would decide to leave them anytime in the future.

