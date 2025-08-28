Damon Hill drops a 4-word reaction to Valtteri Bottas' iconic picture with the American flag ahead of the Cadillac announcement

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill gave a short reaction to Valtteri Bottas's iconic picture with the American flag ahead of his Cadillac announcement. The Finnish driver will return to the Formula One grid at the start of the 2026 season, as he was announced as one of the two drivers for the American team next year.The 10-time F1 race winner sat on the sidelines for the 2025 season and has been fulfilling his duties as Mercedes' reserve driver while trying to adapt to the new regulations for next year.Ahead of being announced for Cadillac, Valtteri Bottas filmed a quirky video of himself on a surfboard while holding an American flag on the water, donning a tuxedo, and posted the picture on his social media platform, Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer Williams F1 driver and 1996 world champion Damon Hill reposted the picture on his Instagram Story and gave a four-word reaction, saying:&quot;In Bottas we trust,&quot;Snapshot of Damon Hill's Story...Credits-InstagramEver since his exit from Mercedes at the end of the 2021 season, Valtteri Bottas has become more open to the media and the public in his demeanor and often showcased his dry sense of humor through his funny antics, like during a nude calendar for charity.Valtteri Bottas reflects on returning to the grid with CadillacMercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas stated that he felt &quot;something different&quot; from the time he started his discussions to return on the grid with Cadillac, which will enter the sport as the 11th team in F1 next year.Speaking with F1.com, the Finn spoke about his decision to join the American team and said:&quot;From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded. This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision. It's not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid.&quot;He further spoke about the challenge of being part of a massive brand like Cadillac and added:&quot;This is an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport, and to be a part of the story as it enters the world stage of F1 is incredibly special for me. I’m looking forward to representing the American spirit of racing on the greatest circuits in the world. I’d also like to thank Mercedes for their unwavering support and sportsmanship in facilitating such an exciting step.”Valtteri Bottas will race alongside former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez for the 2026 season, as the pair will head the challenge of making the American team competitive in the new regulations in their first year on the grid.