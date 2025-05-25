Damon Hill drops 5-word reaction to Max Verstappen's verdict on the F1 Monaco GP

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen was annoyed with the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix and expressed his feelings through a sarcastic comment. Despite no overtakes and minimum action, Verstappen sarcastically said the race was enjoyable, and former champion Damon Hill caught his sarcasm after the race.

Verstappen, who started the race from P4, had a dull outing in Monaco on May 25. On lap 29, he completed the first of the two mandatory pit stops and led the race until the last lap.

The Dutchman delayed his second pit stop in the hope of having a virtual or actual safety car. However, the plan didn't work, and eventually, Verstappen had to abide by the rules on the final lap. He lost his lead and finished P4, exactly where he started the race.

Meanwhile, to sum up the dull race, the four-time champion used a sarcastic comment. He said the race was exciting and fantastic.

"Very exciting. I was on the edge of my seat every lap; it was fantastic," Verstappen told The Race.

That being said, former F1 world champion Damon Hill picked up on Max Verstappen's sarcasm and wrote (via his Instagram story):

"I think he's being sarcastic."

Meanwhile, in his post-race interview, Verstappen strongly opposed the two-pitstop strategy. He opined that the new rules didn't work and Monaco's track is so narrow that one cannot expect an entertaining race, be it one or 10 pit stops.

He added that while he was in the lead in the second half of the race, his front tires were dead. Yet, no driver was able to overtake him. Under such circumstances, pit stops alone cannot lead to a major turnaround. The Red Bull driver once again used sarcasm to suggest that next time, FIA should throw a banana on the track to make it a slippery surface.

Max Verstappen justifies late pit stop strategy in Monaco

Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Source: Getty

The reigning champion Max Verstappen tried to pull off a strange strategy to delay his second mandatory pit stop of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix until the last lap. The idea was to wait for a possible red flag or safety car.

While the plan didn't work, Verstappen justified the strategy, saying he had nothing to lose. Talking to Autosport after the race, he said,

"Yeah, there was nothing to lose, right? I had a big gap behind. It was still the same position for me, but that's Monaco for you. Qualifying is super important. Normally, when nothing bad happens, you don't really move forward. And if you just do normal pit stops, you just keep your position, and that's exactly what happened today."

Max Verstappen further added that he didn't even have the pace to compete with McLarens. Hence, taking a gamble with the pit stop was the only viable option for him.

