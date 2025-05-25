Damon Hill drops 5-word reaction to Max Verstappen's verdict on the F1 Monaco GP

By Akshita Patel
Modified May 25, 2025 17:43 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Source: Getty

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen was annoyed with the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix and expressed his feelings through a sarcastic comment. Despite no overtakes and minimum action, Verstappen sarcastically said the race was enjoyable, and former champion Damon Hill caught his sarcasm after the race.

Ad

Verstappen, who started the race from P4, had a dull outing in Monaco on May 25. On lap 29, he completed the first of the two mandatory pit stops and led the race until the last lap.

The Dutchman delayed his second pit stop in the hope of having a virtual or actual safety car. However, the plan didn't work, and eventually, Verstappen had to abide by the rules on the final lap. He lost his lead and finished P4, exactly where he started the race.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, to sum up the dull race, the four-time champion used a sarcastic comment. He said the race was exciting and fantastic.

"Very exciting. I was on the edge of my seat every lap; it was fantastic," Verstappen told The Race.

That being said, former F1 world champion Damon Hill picked up on Max Verstappen's sarcasm and wrote (via his Instagram story):

"I think he's being sarcastic."
Ad
Damon Hill&#039;s IG Story [Image Source: @96f1champ/Instagram]
Damon Hill's IG Story [Image Source: @96f1champ/Instagram]

Meanwhile, in his post-race interview, Verstappen strongly opposed the two-pitstop strategy. He opined that the new rules didn't work and Monaco's track is so narrow that one cannot expect an entertaining race, be it one or 10 pit stops.

Ad

He added that while he was in the lead in the second half of the race, his front tires were dead. Yet, no driver was able to overtake him. Under such circumstances, pit stops alone cannot lead to a major turnaround. The Red Bull driver once again used sarcasm to suggest that next time, FIA should throw a banana on the track to make it a slippery surface.

Max Verstappen justifies late pit stop strategy in Monaco

Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Source: Getty

The reigning champion Max Verstappen tried to pull off a strange strategy to delay his second mandatory pit stop of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix until the last lap. The idea was to wait for a possible red flag or safety car.

Ad

While the plan didn't work, Verstappen justified the strategy, saying he had nothing to lose. Talking to Autosport after the race, he said,

"Yeah, there was nothing to lose, right? I had a big gap behind. It was still the same position for me, but that's Monaco for you. Qualifying is super important. Normally, when nothing bad happens, you don't really move forward. And if you just do normal pit stops, you just keep your position, and that's exactly what happened today."

Max Verstappen further added that he didn't even have the pace to compete with McLarens. Hence, taking a gamble with the pit stop was the only viable option for him.

About the author
Akshita Patel

Akshita Patel

Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.

Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.

When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications