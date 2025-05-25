"Maybe you can throw bananas around": Max Verstappen dismisses suggestions of how Monaco GP can be improved as a spectacle

Max Verstappen made a hilarious comment about turning the Monaco Grand Prix into a Mario Kart-style race, as he dismissed more gimmicky solutions to make the historic F1 event a better spectacle in modern times. F1's idea of two mandatory pitstops was still unable to turn the latest edition of the race into an eventful one.

Max Verstappen started the Monaco GP in fourth and finished in the same spot amid yet another underwhelming race around the streets of Monte Carlo. This was also the case for all three drivers ahead of him, who finished in the exact order they had started in, with Lando Norris grabbing his maiden Monaco GP win.

The two mandatory pitstop rule, which was brought in by F1 in the hope of spicing things up from a strategic point of view, did not work. If anything, the idea almost backfired, with many drivers backing up the drivers behind them, to give their teammates in front essentially free pitstops.

When asked for further suggestions on what changes could potentially work to turn the Monaco GP into a better spectacle post-race, Max Verstappen dismissed the idea of making more alterations with a hilarious comment. He told Sky Sports:

"I don't know. Then we are almost doing mario kart. Then we have to install bits on the car and maybe you can throw bananas around."

Verstappen actually led the Monaco GP for most of the final phase, as the Dutch driver had yet to make his second pit stop while the drivers behind him had already done so. The reigning world champion was hoping for a late red flag but eventually pitted with one lap to go, rejoining in fourth place and losing nothing in the process.

Max Verstappen claims he has 'no idea' on how to make the Monaco GP a better spectacle

After Sunday's race, Max Verstappen has claimed that he has 'no idea' on how to turn the Monaco Grand Prix into a better spectacle. The 27-year-old also explained that there were no chances for the cars behind him to overtake, even when his tires were in a dire state.

Speaking about what kind of a change could potentially work to make Monaco a better race overall post-race, the 4x world champion had no suggestions to give.

"The problem is, you saw at the end that my tires were pretty much done, you're driving about 2 to 3 seconds too slow, and you can still not do anything. So, no idea." said Verstappen in post-race media interaction.

In the drivers' championship standings, second-placed Verstappen is now 25 points off the world championship leader Oscar Piastri, having lost just three points to his rival. Lando Norris has moved further away from the Dutchman after his win on Sunday, and closer to his McLaren teammate, sitting only three points behind in P2.

