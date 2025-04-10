Damon Hill drops one-word reaction to Lewis Hamilton revealing 'one of the most talented drivers' he's raced against

1996 F1 World Champion Damon Hill dropped a one-word reaction to Lewis Hamilton, as he called former driver Robert Kubica one of the "most talented" drivers to have ever raced in F1. Kubica appeared on the grid multiple times between 2006 and 2010.

His F1 career began as he participated in free practice sessions with BMW Sauber in 2006 and was then signed by the team in the following year. He drove with extreme consistency over the two years, finishing in points in most races and bringing home a career-best fourth-place finish in the Drivers' Championship. However, his career was cut short in 2011 after suffering a major crash in rallying that hampered his career.

Robert Kubica last raced as a full-time driver in F1 in 2019 with Williams Racing, where he only managed to finish once in points. Considering his consistent and competitive finishes with BMW Sauber and Renault in his early years of racing, Lewis Hamilton earlier called him "one of the most talented drivers" he had raced against in his career.

Damon Hill shared a one-word reaction to this statement. Posting this on his Instagram story, he wrote:

"Kubica."

Damon Hill reacts to Lewis Hamilton's statement on Robert Kubica (@96f1champ on Instagram)

Lewis Hamilton moved to Ferrari this season after racing with Mercedes for well over a decade. Huge anticipation surrounded his move considering the pace the Italian outfit displayed in the later stages of the 2024 season; however, this year hasn't been very positive for the team so far. Even though Ferrari is 4th in the team standings, it only has 35 points to its name post the Japan GP.

Lewis Hamilton clarifies "expectations" with Ferrari

Speculations surrounded the grid that Hamilton was disappointed with the pace that Ferrari had delivered in the opening three races this season. Apart from his victory during the Sprint in China, Hamilton and Ferrari have been performing rather subpar compared to their competitors. The team is yet to score a podium with either of their drivers and is placed in fourth place in the Constructors' standings.

However, the Briton clarified his status with the team, stating that he was still dedicated to racing with them. Moreover, he clarified that he did not expect to start winning the moment he moved over to Ferrari.

"I saw someone said something about whether I'm losing faith in the team, which is complete rubbish. I have absolute 100% faith in this team. There was obviously a huge amount of hype at the beginning of the year," Lewis Hamilton said. "I don't know if everyone was expecting us to be winning from race one and winning the championship in our first year. That wasn't my expectation."

Hamilton will be once again behind the wheel at the Bahrain Grand Prix, which is set to take place on April 13th.

