Damon Hill drops one-word reaction to Max Verstappen's cryptic remark about McLaren's tire management solution

Ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, pole sitter Max Verstappen expressed concern about McLaren's superior tire management advantage. He said that McLaren is doing something right while others have failed, to which former F1 world champion Damon Hill shared his reaction.

On Saturday, May 3, Verstappen won pole in what turned out to be one of the closest qualifying battles of the 2025 season. He beat Lando Norris of McLaren by a small difference of +0.065s.

However, despite getting to start the race from the front row, the Dutchman was skeptical of his victory chances due to McLaren's tire management solution. He explained that during the sprint race, which started wet and dried out later, he saw the Papaya team racing away on overheated intermediate tires while the rest of the field struggled.

Max Verstappen also passed a cryptic comment saying (via Autosport):

"As soon as those tires start to overheat, they have a huge advantage. So, then we are all doing something wrong with the tires, apart from McLaren."

This comment left former F1 world champion Damon Hill confused as he asked (via Instagram):

"Meaning?"

The controversy around McLaren's tire management solution began last year when Red Bull accused the team of injecting water into the tires to prevent overheating. While the FIA closed the matter due to a lack of evidence, the Bulls reportedly suspect the Papaya team is using tricks to cool the tires this year as well.

According to reports, Red Bull is using thermal cameras to collect evidence against McLaren by examining its cooling ducts during pit stops. A blue patch was reportedly found on the MCL39 while other cars had red and orange patches, adding to the Bulls' suspicion.

While McLaren is yet to react to the rumors, CEO Zak Brown found a unique way to reply as he got a water bottle with the label 'tire water' during the FP1 session of the Miami Grand Prix.

Andrea Stella reacts to Max Verstappen's pole win in Miami

Max Verstappen wooed the fans with a stunning pole victory during the qualifying session of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. However, Andrea Stella jokingly said that McLaren gave up pole to make the sport more interesting. Talking to Sky Sports, he said:

"Ideally we wouldn't [give Verstappen track position]. But we will make F1 more entertaining! Jokes aside, Max always does such a good job. We just need to make qualifying slightly better."

McLaren, meanwhile, was quicker in terms of pace compared to Max Verstappen. However, Lando Norris' mistake on the final lap cost him crucial time as he eventually fell short of the Red Bull driver.

That being said, rain is pouring down in Miami, and showers are expected to continue during the race.

