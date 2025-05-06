Damon Hill drops one-word reaction to Red Bull junior's admiration for Lewis Hamilton

Former F1 world champion, Damon Hill, gave a short reaction to Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver, Isack Hadjar, as he was singing praises of his idol and Ferrari driver, Lewis Hamilton. The young Frenchman has been a longtime admirer of the seven-time F1 world champion and often hailed him as his favorite driver in the sport.

The Red Bull junior joined the F1 grid at the start of the 2025 season, and got the chance to make his debut with VCARB. Alongside making his foray into the pinnacle of motorsport, the 20-year-old also got the chance to share the grid with his racing hero.

While appearing on the Mo Show podcast, Isack Hadjar reiterated his love for the Ferrari driver and hailed him as the 'best driver' in F1 history, saying:

"I would say the best F1 driver is definitely Lewis Hamilton for me. Because of the longevity, statistics, and also he was never trying to be dirty, so he was always winning on merit."

On his Instagram Story, Damon Hill gave a one-word reaction to the French driver's admiration for Lewis Hamilton and wrote:

"Aspirational."

Snapshot of Damon Hill's comment to Isack Hadjar praising Hamilton...Credits-Instagram

Although the duo briefly interacted ahead of the season opener, Hadjar was comforted by Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton, post his heartbreaking exit from the Australian Grand Prix.

Isack Hadjar delves into his conversation with Lewis Hamilton's father in Melbourne

Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar, revealed that he had a conversation with Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton, and called him a 'classy guy' for his gesture in Melbourne.

Speaking to the media in China, the French driver said:

“It was a nice moment sharing time with someone like Anthony, obviously the dad of my idol. And indeed, Lewis sent me a message later that day. Really classy guy.”

Lewis Hamilton, too, revealed that he had reached out to Hadjar after his DNS at the Australian GP and added that he had even interacted with the rookie on the driver's parade as well (via NY Times):

“I’d spoken to him just before on the drivers’ parade, he’s such a nice lad. I just said to him, make sure you enjoyed the race and not to put too much pressure on yourself. And I said, ‘Take a picture, because it’s my first race with Ferrari and your first race,’ so he took a selfie.

“Then obviously (he) had the off on the formation lap, which I knew would be tough. In those moments, you feel like you’re not only disappointed in yourself but you feel all eyes are on you, and everyone is judging you. It’s important I think in those moments you have people you can talk to."

Since Melbourne, the duo have found themselves racing on the same piece of tarmac on multiple occasions in the races.

