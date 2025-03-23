Damon Hill gives 3-word reaction to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc getting disqualified from F1 Chinese GP

Damon hill shared a frustrated three-word reaction on instagram to the news of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc being disqualified from the Chinese GP, mentioning that the rules must be enforced. The Ferrari pair were disqualified after the race had ended, along with Alpine's Pierre Gasly as well.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix because his car's rear skid block was found to be under the required thickness after the race on Sunday. His Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, had also been disqualified for a car weight breach, meaning both drivers have lost their race results.

Before the start of the season, Damon Hill announced he would be leaving Sky Sports as a pundit to join BBC's F1 radio coverage. Since the former world champion has disappeared from the screens, he has been sharing his opinions with his fans on a more frequent basis via his instagram.

Ad

Trending

On Sunday, after the news of the three disqualifications from the Chinese GP came out, Hill reacted to this on his instagram story, acknowledging the enforcement of the rules by the FIA, while also suggesting that he felt bad for the drivers affected by a situation which was out of their hands.

"Rules is Rules 😩"

Screen grab of Damon Hill's instagram story [via instagram/@96f1champ]

The Ferrari team managed to claim 18 points as Leclerc finished P5 and Hamilton ended the race just behind him in P6. But the results has now been taken away from the Italian side following the double-DSQ. Pierre Gasly had finished the race in P11, meaning no points were taken away from the Frenchman.

Ad

This marks yet another horrible outing for Ferrari, following a poor result in Melbourne last week, where the team managed to claim only 5 points. With their points being taken away for the Chinese GP, the Italian team now drop back to 5th in the Constructors' standings after two rounds.

Damon Hill highlights the small 'margins or error' in F1 following Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's DSQ from the Chinese GP

Lewis Hamilton leading Charles Leclerc during the Chinese Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Damon Hill has shared another message via his instagram story, highlighting how the slightest of mistakes can have the biggest consequences in the world of F1. The Brit shared this message in response to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's disqualification from the Chinese GP.

Ad

Hill reshared Ferrari's post on instagram, in which the team stated that Hamilton's car's rear skid guard was found to be just 0.5 mm thinner than required and that Leclerc's car was just 1kg underweight.

"Margins of error in F1", wrote Hill, emphasizing the point.

Screen grab of Damon Hill's instagram story [via instagram/@96f1champ]

The only positive so far for Ferrari this season has come in the shape of Lewis Hamilton's impressive performance in the Chinese GP Sprint. The 40-year-old managed to stay ahead of all his competitors during the Sprint race after he had qualified on pole for the 19-lap dash.

Leclerc managed a P5 finish in the Sprint, meaning Ferrari scored 12 points, which is more than they have been able to manage in the two full-length races of the season so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback