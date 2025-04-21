Damon Hill gives his verdict on Max Verstappen's controversial move on Oscar Piastri in F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Damon Hill gave his verdict on Max Verstappen's highly debated move on Oscar Piastri during the first lap of the Saudi Arabian GP on Sunday (April 20), which earned the Red Bull driver a five-second penalty. The 1996 F1 world champion saw Verstappen's move as an unfair one, which could not have been allowed to go unpunished.

Ad

On the very first turn of lap 1 of the Saudi Arabian GP, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri had their incident, after the Aussie driver got a better launch off the line and arrived first into turn 1. Verstappen hung in around the outside and then regained the lead after cutting the corner, claiming that Piastri did not leave him enough room.

While it has been debated by experts and fans alike as to who arrived at the corner first and who was at fault in the incident, the stewards deemed that Verstappen gained an unfair advantage by going off track and subsequently penalized him. The reigning champion lost the race lead after he served his five-second penalty during the pit-stop, and Piastri then cruised home to finish in the top spot.

Ad

Trending

Sharing F1 pundit Edd Straw's verdict about the incident, Hill said he agreed with the analysis, which suggested that the Dutchman's penalty was justified. Hill also claimed that there will also be those who disagree with the analysis.

"Ed Straw on Verstappen first corner move @wearetherace "I don't see how racing works if that move is allowed to happen." I agree. No doubt others disagree. #f1"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Max Verstappen seemed to be fuming after the race ended in Jeddah and even walked out of his post-race interview, before snubbing the podium parties, as he stood in the corner while Piastri and Charles Leclerc celebrated. The 27-year-old gave short answers and refused to talk about the Lap 1 incident throughout his post-race interviews and press-conferences.

Damon Hill highlights inconsistent F1 rules amid Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri incident

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday - Source: Getty

Damon Hill shared his opinion on the application of rules in F1 being inconsistent, claiming that no other sport in the world changes its laws as much as F1. The Brit shared his opinion seemigly in reaction to the debate around the Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri incident during Sunday's Saudi Arabian GP.

Ad

"There is no sport in the world that adjusts the rules of play quite as often as F1. Discuss....#f1," Hill wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

The FIA, F1's governing body, has previously come under criticism for judging similar incidents with different precedents in the past, and this accusation was again made after the Lap 1 incident in Jeddah. Many F1 experts and fans have also called for the FIA to hire permanent stewards, rather than different ones for different races, as a measure to deal with inconsistent rulings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More