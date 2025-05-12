Damon Hill reacts to Jackie Stewart's clip talking about his latest efforts in his fight against dementia

Damon Hill reacted to Sir Jackie Stewart's recent clip, in which he talked about his wife Helen's battle with dementia. The 1996 F1 world champion shared that Stewart has helped in conducting extensive research in the field of dementia, and lauded him for the same.

3x F1 world champion Sir Jackie Stewart's wife, Helen, was diagnosed with dementia back in 2014. The Scotsman later founded the Race Against Dementia charity in 2016, with the aim of funding research into the prevention and cure of dementia.

A video was shared by DHL's instagram account on Monday, in which Stewart shared a heart-breaking story about his wife's battle with dementia.

"Helen, for the first time recently, when I was standing beside her and the nurses, she suddenly said, 'but where're Jackie?', and we were as close as I am to you now." Stewart said to the interviewer

"When things like that start, it's very hard on a family." he added.

Damon Hill reshared this clip via his Instagram story on Monday, and reacted to it by sharing that the work Stewart has done in aiding research about dementia is 'amazing'.

"What Sir JYS has done for Dementia Research is amazing 💪🏻👍🏼"

Screen grab from Damon Hill's Instagram story [via Instagram/96f1champ]

Most recently, in April, Stewart drove around his 1973 championship-winning Tyrrell car for a tribute lap around the Bahrain International Circuit to raise further awareness about his charity. During this lap, the 85-year-old wore a helmet signed by all 20 living F1 world champions, including Michael Schumacher, with help from his wife, Corinna.

Damon Hill shares his three-word reaction to a throwback featuring his father Graham Hill

Damon Hill with Martin Brundle at the Miami Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Damon Hill reacted to a throwback on May 10, which marked the 61st anniversary of his father Graham Hill's first Monaco Grand Prix win. It was a specially unusual result, as the BRM driver was the only one to complete the full quota of 100 laps, finishing a lap ahead of the nearest driver.

Damon Hill, reacted hilariously to a post via X on Sunday (May 11), which outlined his father's achievement 61 years ago.

"Well done Dad."

Graham Hill lost the 1964 world championship in a dramatic fashion, having led the standings into the final race at Mexico. But the Briton lost out to John Surtees in the final round, after Lorenzo Bandini crashed into him, meaning Surtees won the title by just 1 point after finishing second in the race.

By this time, Hill had already won the 1962 world championships with BRM, and went on to claim his second and last title with Lotus in 1968. When his son Damon won the championship in 1996, they became the first father-son duo to be F1 world champions, a stat only matched by Keke and Nico Rosberg since.

