Michael Schumacher in the news as the driver signs Jackie Stewart's tribute helmet: Reports

Former seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher signed Jackie Stewart's tribute helmet with the help of his wife Corina Schumacher, as per reports. The German driver has not been seen in the public eye ever since his accident in December 2013 when he was skiing with his family in Switzerland.

The injury sustained from the skiing accident left him in a medically induced coma for years with little to no updates regarding his progress shared with the media by his loved ones. Over the years it has been claimed that only his family and a group of close friends are part of the inner circle who are allowed to meet the former Ferrari driver.

However, as per Daily Mail, former three-time F1 world champion Sir Jackie Stewart will have his tribute racing helmet auctioned off to raise funds for his charity Race Against Dementia. The Scot had set up the charity in 2018 after his wife Helen was diagnosed with Dementia in 2014.

The 85-year-old informed the publication that despite his condition, Michael Schumacher signed the helmet which has signatures from all previous F1 champions, saying:

"It is wonderful that Michael could sign the helmet in this worthy cause – a disease for which there is no cure. His wife helped him, and it completed the set of every single champion still with us."

Michael Schumacher retired from F1 at the end of 2012 after a failed comeback in the sport with Mercedes and was replaced by Lewis Hamilton the following year.

F1 pundit compares Max Verstappen to Michael Schumacher after Japan

F1 pundit and former driver Johnny Herbert believed that Max Verstappen's performance at last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix was Michael Schumacher-esque as the former secured his first victory of the year.

As per The Independent, the former Sky Sports pundit said:

“It was interesting that before the race, Max Verstappen came out with a very Michael Schumacher-esque comment which was, ‘I don't have a chance this weekend!' And that's exactly what I remember Michael used to do! Then he'd win the race and everybody would go, ’Wow, what a performance.’"

“I have to say that Max's performance confirmed he is the greatest driver of his generation. He was on it in qualifying. And Suzuka is one of those circuits where once you get the lead, it's very hard to overtake. Max got a great start, a brilliant opening lap, as you always expect from him, and then he controlled it from that point on,” he added.

Verstappen will also have an opportunity to match Schumacher in 2025 if he wins the title and equals the latter's record five consecutive driver's championship which he secured from 2000 to 2004 with Ferrari.

