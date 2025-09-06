Damon Hill reacts to Jacques Villeneuve's idea of removing mirrors from cars

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill took a dig at his former Williams F1 teammate Jacques Villeneuve after the latter suggested that F1 cars should remove mirrors during the 2025 Italian Grand Prix. The Canadian has been part of the Sky Sports broadcasting team on a recurring basis for the last couple of years.The 54-year-old joined the sport in 1996 and raced alongside Hill at the Grove-based outfit and was competitive straightaway despite coming from an IndyCar background. The duo fought for the title until the end of the year, when Damon Hill came out triumphant and subsequently left the team.Post his racing career, Jacques Villeneuve has developed a reputation for his straightforward and controversial comments during his punditry duties. During his commentary stint in the FP1 session in Monza, the 1997 world champion was annoyed by the number of drivers blocking faster cars and suggested an innovative idea to improve racing:&quot;We should remove the mirrors. You should have better racing; they were just used to avoid when you're in traffic, and now the drivers use them only to block.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn his Instagram Story, Damon Hill reported his ex-teammate's comments and said:&quot;That was my idea. Own up JV,&quot;Snapshot of Damon Hill's story... Credits- InstagramWhile Hill left Sky Sports' punditry team in 2024, Villeneuve appears on selective weekends throughout the season.Jacques Villeneuve gives his blunt assessment of Kimi Antonelli's rookie campaignFormer F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve stated that he believed that Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli's move on Charles Leclerc during the race in Zandvoort was &quot;very poor&quot;.While appearing on the Sky Sports podcast, the Canadian gave his honest opinion on the young Italian, saying:&quot;Very poor. A move that you might see in Formula 4, Formula 3, from a driver who doesn't have experience and just not calculated the way it should be. When you're in F1, you'll make mistakes, you drive too hard, you're on the limit, but that was not even that. It was just badly calculated.&quot;He shouldn't have done that. And then he got all riled up and [exceeded the] speed limit as well. Maybe F1 is just too much for him. he's in Formula 1. What age was Max when he arrived in F1? What age was Lewis when he arrived? So that's not a good excuse. So it was just poor, poor calculation from his spot. And he should be better than that in F1.&quot;Jacques Villeneuve's criticism comes on the back of a series of poor results for the F1 rookie and failure to score points in four of the last five races, with his P10 in Budapest being his sole points outing since his podium in Montreal.